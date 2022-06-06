What is the most played series on HBO Chile today

The television series have carved out an important place for themselves in the midst of reconfiguration of forms of entertainmentat a time when movies, music, podcasts and other formats seek to attract the attention of viewers through the various streaming platforms they consume.

Although the origin of the series dates back to the first half of the 20th century, the truth is that never before have the big chains invested and produced as much as they do in the new millennium, in a context in which the users of these platforms consume productions at an unimaginable speed.

HBO has been one of the main protagonists in the war for streaming and of course it has opted for the creation of series and many of them have managed to keep users on the edge of their seats, becoming the topic of conversation for weeks.

Here a list of the most popular series of HBO Chile:

1. Love Is in the Air

Eda Yıldız is a young flower seller who confronts the young and rich heir Serkan Bolat when he loses, because of him, the scholarship that was going to allow him to study in Italy. To make amends for her mistake, Bolat offers her a deal: if she agrees to spend two months with him as if she were his fiancée, she will help pay for her studies. But this deal will change the course of her life forever.

two. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

3. #poorboyfriend

Santiago becomes an internet sensation when a video of his girlfriend leaving him at the altar goes viral. Now, thanks to his sudden fame, he will be the coveted prize in a boyfriend raffle contest.

Four. Chapelwaite

In the 1850s, Captain Charles Boone moves his family of three children to their ancestral home in the small and seemingly quiet town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after his wife is killed at sea. Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

5. big Bang

While physicists Leonard and Sheldon round out their geek gang with Howard and Raj, aspiring actress Penny occupies the flat across the street.

6. The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown up and grown apart from each other, but a new baby boss with cutting-edge focus is about to bring them back together and inspire a new family business.

7. Game of Thrones

In a land where summers last for decades and winters can last a lifetime, trouble lurks. From the machinations of the south to the wild lands of the east, from the frozen north to the thousand-year-old wall that protects the kingdom from dark forces, two powerful families are in a deadly battle to rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. As betrayal, lust and supernatural forces shake the pillars of the kingdoms, the bloody battle for the Iron Throne will have unforeseen and momentous consequences. Winter is coming. Let the ‘Game of Thrones’ begin.

8. Barry

A hit man and aspiring actor moves from the Midwest to Los Angeles and marvels at the drama classes he attends while on assignment.

9. The Vampire Diaries

“Vampire Chronicles” tells the story of two vampire brothers obsessed with the same girl in a small town, where supernatural beings secretly live among its residents.

10. CCP: Secret Power

The story of the largest criminal faction in Latin America told by those who lived it from the inside.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

