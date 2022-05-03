What is the most popular movie on HBO Chile today

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as HBO, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

one. The Da Vinci Code

Professor and famed symbologist Robert Langdon is forced to attend the Louvre Museum one night when the murder of a restorer leaves behind a mysterious trail of symbols and clues. With the help of police cryptographer Sophie Neveu and at the risk of his own life, Langdon discovers that Leonardo Da Vinci’s work hides a series of mysteries that point to a secret society tasked with guarding an ancient secret that has been hidden for years. two thousand years..

two. Misfit

From the creators of Conexión.TV, this is the story of JULIA, a Latin American teenager who has lived in the United States for most of her life. She is popular, a successful Youtuber and wants to become the prom queen. Everything changes abruptly when her family has to return to Ecuador. What will she have to face? Getting used to a new culture and a Catholic high school will not be easy. The “gringa” becomes the target of “La Reinas”, three popular bullies who rule the school. Julia is now a misfit who will have to win the affection of her new friends in order to survive.

3. ride the eagle

After the death of his mother, Leif has an inheritance but with conditions: before he can move into his cabin in Yosemite, he has to complete a list of things. (FILMAFFINITY)

Four. Ace Ventura: Operation Africa

Trying to overcome the trauma left by the failure of his last mission, where he could not prevent the death of the skunk he had to rescue, the ineffable detective Ace Ventura is required in his retirement in a monastery of Buddhist monks by a strange character who offers a large sum of money to try to find the sacred animal of a tribe.

5. The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air: The Reunion

The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunites for the 30th anniversary celebration of the iconic series. A night full of laughter, music, dancing and surprise guests.

6. Ana Emilia Show

7. Camp X Ray

Political drama where Kristen Stewart will play a young woman who runs away from a small town to join the army. She intends to go to Iraq, but she is finally sent to Guantánamo where she will make friends with a prisoner who has been imprisoned for eight years.

8. Give me back my luck

Ashley (Lindsay Lohan) is the luckiest girl in New York: everything works out for her. She always. The fact is that since she was little she has always had good luck and nothing has ever gone wrong. But one day, at a masquerade ball, Ashley kisses Jake (Chris Pine), the town’s most unlucky young man, and her roles are reversed. She, who seemed touched by the lucky star, begins to suffer misfortunes.

9. Dick and Jane, laughing thieves

Dick Harper, after years of hard work, is finally promoted to Vice President at Globodyne, the world’s leading media property consolidation company. But the day after his appointment, an Enron-type scandal ruins the company. Then Dick and his wife Jane watch in horror as his luxurious house, flashy cars and even his friendships vanish as if by magic.

10. 50 first dates

Henry Roth is a marine biologist from Hawaii who spends his life making excuses not to commit to the many girls he dates. However, when he meets the girl of his dreams, the lovely Lucy Whitmore, a strange problem arises in the relationship: when Lucy gets up in the morning she has absolutely no recollection of what happened the day before, so Henry will have no more. no choice but to win her back every day.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

