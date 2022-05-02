What is the most popular movie on HBO Peru today

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as HBO, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, HBO offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of HBO Peru:

one. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

two. Fast & Furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and their son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save the ones he loves most. The team reunites to stop a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

3. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly… reducing their entire lives to a single day.

Four. Aquaman

Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman (Jason Momoa), is an inhabitant of a powerful underwater kingdom called Atlantis. In this film full of action, adventure, and even parts of terror, we will learn about his origins, from when he was a child raised by a human man and considered an outcast by his own, until he grows up and must face the problems that have arisen. In your world. Then, this half-human, half-Atlantean man will embark on the journey of his life, in which he will have to find out who he really is and if he is worthy of being a king. Accompanied by Mera (Amber Heard), he will face this and other challenges, while facing Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his own half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). Will he be able to lead his people and become a hero to the world?

5. Tsunami: The Day After

In December 2004, a gigantic wave brutally hit the coast of Thailand, destroying everything in its path. Ian (Ejiofor), a foreigner who was in the country, was caught by the tsunami while photographing his little daughter. His wife (Sophie Okonedo) was at that time practicing diving. Kim (Gina McKee), a tourist enjoying vacations with her family, realizes that her husband is dead and one of her children seriously injured.

6. gremlins

Rand is a traveler who one day gives his son Billy a cute and strange creature, a mogwai. The innocent gift, however, will be the origin of a whole wave of pranks and misdeeds in a small town in the United States. It all starts when the three basic rules that must be followed to care for a mogwai are broken, one after the other: do not feed it after midnight, do not wet it and avoid sunlight.

7. The Exorcist

Regan is a twelve-year-old girl who is the victim of paranormal phenomena such as levitation or the manifestation of superhuman strength. Her mother, terrified, after submitting her daughter to multiple medical tests that offer no results, goes to a priest with psychiatric studies. He is convinced that the evil is not physical but spiritual, that is to say, that the girl is the victim of a diabolical possession. Therefore, with the help of another priest, she decides to perform an exorcism.

8. From wedding to wedding

John and Jeremy are two single men who share a hobby: sneaking into strangers' weddings to taste the menu and seducing guests who dream of finding a husband.

9. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry returns to his second year at Hogwarts, but discovers that bad things happen because a place called the Chamber of Secrets has been opened by the heir of Slytherin and will cause the Muggle-borns, the impure ones, to appear petrified mysteriously by a monstrous beast.

10. Jexi, A Cell Phone Without Filters

Phil has a serious dependency problem… with his mobile phone. He has no friends, he is dedicated to working creating lists with the pop musical themes of the moment and his love life shines by his absence. However, his Facebook status is about to change. After buying a new mobile terminal, he discovers the existence of Jexi, an artificial interface that he acts as a counselor and virtual assistant. With her help, Phil begins to live for the first time. As she becomes less reliant on her cell phone, Jexi begins to develop a somewhat strange attitude in which she intends to completely monopolize Phil, even if it means seriously hurting her chances of succeeding in life. life.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

