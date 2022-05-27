What is the most popular movie on Hulu USA today

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Hulu, although this implies an inconvenience: among such a variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

1. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

two. the valet

World famous movie star Olivia faces a public relations disaster when a paparazzi takes a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent. Valet valet Antonio accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover-up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos.

3. The masters of the news

San Diego’s top-rated reporter, Ron Burgundy, makes a surprise return to New York’s 24-hour news channel.

Four. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

5. The Legend of the Samurai (47 Ronin)

The film is an adaptation of the famous “Legend of the 47 Ronin”, which has already been adapted for the screen several times and is considered in Japan as a national legend and reveals the quintessential samurai code of honor: the Bushido. We are in the seventeenth century, in feudal Japan. Kai (Keanu Reeves, ‘The Matrix’) is an outcast who joins the leader of the 47 Ronin, 47 masterless warriors who had to become outsiders after their lord was forced to commit sepukku (samurai-style suicide), Oishi (Hiroyuki Sanada, ‘Twilight of the Samurai’). Together they will fight to take revenge on the traitor who killed his lord and sentenced them to exile. To restore honor to their homeland, the warriors embark on a quest rife with ordeals capable of destroying anyone.

6. batman

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an underworld investigation. As the evidence begins to close in on his home and the magnitude of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City. .

7. Oz a world of fantasy

Recreate the origins of the Wizard of Oz. Oscar Diggs (James Franco), a small-time circus magician with a dubious reputation, has to leave dusty Kansas for the glittering Land of Oz. He is convinced that from now on fame and fortune will smile on him. But when witches Theodora (Mila Kunis), Evanora (Rachel Weisz) and Glinda (Michelle Williams) begin to question his status as a wizard, it’s all trouble for him. If he wants to succeed, he will have to find out sooner who is good and who is bad.

8. Now the parents are them

It has taken ten years, two little Fockers with his wife, Pam (Polo), and countless obstacles for Greg to finally get along with his demanding father-in-law, Jack. After financial problems, Greg gets a second job at a pharmaceutical company. However, Jack’s misgivings about his favorite nurse come back stronger than ever.

9. confidence game

Detective Jeffrey Cole (Omar Epps) has already proven himself as the police force’s narcotics mole in several successful operations. But now he will have to face the most risky of missions, getting into the gang of Dwayne Gittens, alias “God” (LL Cool J), the terrible black boss who controls 80% of the crack sales in the city. Cole, to keep his role, is going to have to face very critical situations. With each new friend he makes, with each step he takes, he places himself closer to the one he is trying to hunt and further away from his authentic self. He knows where he is going but does not know how far he will have to go. (FILMAFFINITY)

10. in the devil’s mind

A young woman unleashes demonic forces when an old rivalry between mother and daughter is unraveled by supernatural causes.

Hulu in the streaming war

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

