What is the most popular podcast today in Apple Uruguay

Although there are many debates about the origin of podcasts and which was the first in history, there is no doubt that the emergence of streaming platforms like Apple in the new millennium have boosted the popularity of this format.

As the word says “podcast”it is an audio product that describes an episodic series available to listen to when the user so wishes. The word was formally born in 2004when combined iPod Y broadcast.

Whether it’s about health, sports, politics, culture and entertainment, this format has also regained its fame among the Uruguayan public, although not all genres enjoy the same acceptance.

From criminal themes and even welfare, here is a list of the most popular podcasts In uruguay.

1. Naked Psychology | @psi.mammoliti

Naked Psychology arises from the idea of ​​bringing Psychology to all those people interested in the area and above all, from the passion for all topics related to mental health. Episode by episode, Marina Mammoliti, Clinical Psychologist, will reflect on around the issues that concern people these days, to shed light on them and walk with you towards well-being. www.psimammoliti.com | Podcast by @psi.mammoliti |

two. Nobody Says Nothing Podcast

#Nobody Says Nothing with Nico Occhiato, Flor Jazmín Peña, Nati Jota and Nacho Elizalde. Now we also accompany you in podcast format. Listen to us live from YouTube, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3. Vengeance of the Past

All the programs of “Revenge will be terrible” by Alejandro Dolina in MP3.

Four. Waking Up Podcast

My purpose is to awaken your conscience based on my experiences and results, so that you can achieve with different programs find tools, vehicles and paths that bring you closer to achieving economic freedom, happiness, self-esteem, comprehensive health and above all living doing what you love most. like it.. Wake up with me and help me wake up millions in this world with your success.

5. legendary legends

A comedy podcast where each week we’ll explore stories of serial killers, ghosts, and quirky, notorious, or fantastical historical events. (Spanish)

6. listening to documentaries

The best documentaries on the humanities, nature, science, history, politics and astrophysics, so you can listen to them wherever and whenever you want.

7. you are rich

In addition to yelling at you that you’re rich 24/7, Danielita is serious about making you see it. Advice, self-love, relationships, and a healthy dose of BLOCK IT into rockstar mode. See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

8. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Emma has a LOT on her mind. Good thing she has a podcast to talk about it all. Appropriately named, anything really does go on this podcast. Thoughts, conversations, and advice on topics from relationships and dealing with failure, to the trials and tribulations of being a cat mom, and ridiculous stories with friends we can all relate to. It’s raw, intimate, and nothing is off limits (seriously, Anything Goes). It may be serious, it’ll mostly be funny, and it’ll always be entertaining. New episodes every Thursday.

9. sleeping podcast

Say goodbye to insomnia! Sleeping is a podcast that will help you relax and fall asleep through exercises and meditations that will help you reduce your anxiety and stress. Join us every night and give your rest the importance it deserves. Produced by Dudas Media and created by Se Regalan Dudas.

10. Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo

On her first-ever podcast, Ellen Pompeo sits down with a wide range of guests and celebrity friends who inspire her and who do extraordinary things. Through in-depth, candid conversations, Ellen shines a light on people and issues that are important to her and the world at large.Beloved by millions for her role as Meredith Gray on ABC’s award-winning critically acclaimed drama Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen is also an outspoken activist for issues including equal pay for women in Hollywood and beyond, social justice, voting rights, and women’s rights. Join Ellen for these special weekly..

*Some descriptions may not be available because they are not provided by the platform.

