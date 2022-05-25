What is the most popular series on Disney + Spain today

For the tv lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of series with the emergence of streaming platforms, although there is an inconvenience: among so many titles and genres that there are in the new millennium, it is no longer easy to find the next production. to see.

However, thinking about these new challenges, Disney + offers its subscribers a list of his most popular works so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen, these are the most popular productions of Disney+ Spain to enjoy in a marathon or in free time.

one. The Simpson

American animated comedy created by Matt Groening for the Fox company. The series is a satirical parody of the style of the American middle class embodied by a family with the same name, made up of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson. The plot takes place in the fictional city of Springfield and parodies American culture, society, television, and many other aspects of the human condition.

two. Grey’s Anatomy

Meredith Grey’s life is not easy. She tries to take charge of her life, even though her work is one of those that make your life impossible. Meredith is a first-year intern surgeon at Grace Hospital in Seattle, Harvard Medical School’s toughest internship program. And she’s going to check it out. But she will not be alone. A cast of classmates will have to pass the same test. Now they are in the real world, they are doctors at the hospital. And in a world where work experience can be a life-and-death factor, all of them will have to deal with the ups and downs of their personal lives.

3. how i met your father

In the near future, Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and unlimited options.

Four. The Kardashians

The family you know and love so much returns with a new series giving full access to their entire lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie go on camera to reveal the secrets behind the headlines.

5. moon knight

Steven Grant, a friendly gift shop clerk, suffers from memory loss and experiences flashbacks from another life. Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge, he must grapple with the complexity of his identities as he plunges into a deadly mystery that dwells among the mighty gods of Egypt.

6. how I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother. Successful CBS series that, in its first season, obtained excellent ratings in addition to winning two Emmy awards: one for artistic direction and the other for photography. In the year 2030, Ted (Josh Radnor) recounts to his two teenage sons how he met his mother and what life was like for him until he finally found true love. It all started when Marshall (Jason Segel), his best friend, decided to marry Lily (Alyson Hannigan), his lifelong girlfriend. So Ted decided to embark on the search for true love and start a family. To achieve this, he had the support of his friend Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), a somewhat extravagant young man who is very adept at meeting women. When Ted finally meets Robin (Cobie Smulders), a stunning young Canadian who has just moved to New York, he’s pretty sure it’s love at first sight, but fate may still have many surprises in store for him.

7. modern-family

Narrated from the perspective of a documentary, the series offers an honest and fun overview of the lives of several families, where the relationship between parents and children, generational and cultural differences are presented.

8. Family Guy

Family Guy is an animated adult comedy created by Seth MacFarlane for the Fox Broadcasting Company. The series focuses on the Griffins, a mediocre family made up of parents Peter and Lois; her children Meg, Chris and Stewie; and his anthropomorphic canine pet Brian. The series is set in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island and much of its humor is on display in the form of short cuts that frequently poke fun at American culture.

9. The Walking Dead

“The Walking Dead” is set in an apocalyptic future with the Earth devastated by the effect of a cataclysm, which has caused most of the planet’s inhabitants to mutate into zombies. The series explores the difficulties of the protagonists to survive in a world populated by horror, as well as the personal relationships that are established between them, sometimes also a threat to their survival.

10. bluey

Bluey is a tireless six-year-old dog. This Blue Australian Cattle Dog turns everyday life with her family into an extraordinary adventure, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional capacities.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Disney+ enters the streaming war

Disney+ is a streaming platform which is owned by The Walt Disney Company and which offers its subscribers a wide catalog of movies, series, documentaries, among other multimedia products that have been released under the studios Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star, National Geographic, among others.

The service was officially launched on November 12, 2019 in the United States and Canada, to later expand to the Netherlands and Spain. It was not until the end of 2020 that the platform finally reached Latin America and the Caribbean, with the exception of Cuba.

According to the last cut made at the beginning of 2022, the streaming service has around 130 million users worldwide. The goal for 2022 is expected to reach 50 countries, while by the end of 2023 it should have a presence in at least 160 nations.

The launch of the platform is expected in Turkey and Vietnamas well as their arrival in countries of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and some nations of the African continent.

As background, at the end of 2015 Disney launched its service DisneyLife in the United Kingdom, but following the launch of Disney + the service was suspended.

At the time of its launch, there was talk that the platform was looking to host 500 movies and 7,000 episodes of TV shows or series; In addition, the launch of four original films and five television programs was contemplated, which was seen with the launch of the series. The Mandalorianwhich cost about 100 million dollars.

