What is the most popular series on HBO Chile today

For the tv lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of series with the emergence of streaming platforms, although there is an inconvenience: among so many titles and genres that there are in the new millennium, it is no longer easy to find the next production. to see.

However, considering these new challenges, HBO offers its subscribers a list of his most popular works so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen without wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions of HBO Philippines to enjoy in a marathon or in free time.

one. Love Is in the Air

Eda Yıldız is a young flower seller who confronts the young and rich heir Serkan Bolat when he loses, because of him, the scholarship that was going to allow him to study in Italy. To make amends for her mistake, Bolat offers her a deal: if she agrees to spend two months with him as if she were her fiancee, she will help pay for her studies. But this deal will change the course of her life forever.

two. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

In Konoha they have entered an era of peace and modernity. The tall buildings stand out in the streets, the giant screens show images of all kinds and the means of transport connect the various districts. Although it is still a ninja village, the number of civilians has increased and the lives of ninjas have changed. Boruto Uzumaki is the son of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki and has joined the Ninja Academy to learn. Other students immediately look down on him and consider that he is only there because he is “son of the Hokage”, but soon Boruto will dispel all those doubts about him.

3. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

Four. big Bang

While physicists Leonard and Sheldon round out their geek gang with Howard and Raj, aspiring actress Penny occupies the flat across the street.

5. Game of Thrones

In a land where summers last for decades and winters can last a lifetime, trouble lurks. From the machinations of the south to the wild lands of the east, from the frozen north to the thousand-year-old wall that protects the kingdom from dark forces, two powerful families are in a deadly battle to rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. As betrayal, lust and supernatural forces shake the pillars of the kingdoms, the bloody battle for the Iron Throne will have unforeseen and momentous consequences. Winter is coming. Let the ‘Game of Thrones’ begin.

6. Barry

A hitman and aspiring actor moves from the Midwest to Los Angeles and marvels at the drama classes he attends while on assignment.

7. #poorboyfriend

Santiago becomes an internet sensation when a video of his girlfriend leaving him at the altar goes viral. Now, thanks to his sudden fame, he will be the coveted prize in a boyfriend raffle contest.

8. The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown up and grown apart from each other, but a new baby boss with cutting-edge focus is about to bring them back together and inspire a new family business.

9. Westworld

Westworld is set in a futuristic amusement park run by Doctor Robert Ford. The facilities have androids whose physical appearance is human and thanks to them visitors can enter into any type of fantasy, however dark it may be.

10. passenger friends

Marcus and Emily make friends at a resort in Mexico with Ron and Kyla, a couple of crazy party people. There they decide to enjoy the moment by letting themselves go for a week full of disinhibition and debauchery with their new “passenger friends”. Months after the affair, Marcus and Emily are horrified to see Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about HBO

More about streaming