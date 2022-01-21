What is the most traded cryptocurrency by Binance whales?

In the last 24 hours the cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was the most traded token among the whales of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

What happened

According to an update to the WhaleStats wallet tracker, Dogecoin was the most traded cryptocurrency among the 1,000 largest whales on Binance.

BSC’s top 1,000 whales now hold a total of $ 46,618,831 in DOGE, according to WhaleStats estimates.

Dogecoin was in the daily red 8% at $ 0.15 on Friday morning; The negative price movement on the meme cryptocurrency is part of a broader sell-off seen in the cryptocurrency market during the Asian session.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell below the $ 40,000 mark and most altcoins followed the decline in the world’s leading crypto asset; according to data from IntoTheBlock, DOGE has a significantly high correlation with BTC of 0.7.

At the time of publication, the 30-day volatility of DOGE was 78.94%.

Meanwhile

Earlier this month DOGE enjoyed positive price action as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has started accepting DOGE for payments.

Items like the belt buckle were priced at 835 DOGE, the Cyberquad at 12.020 DOGE, and the Cyberwhistle at 300 DOGE.