What is the most valuable brand in the world? Here is the ranking

The ranking of the most valuable brands in the world from the site Brand Directory. Dominating the list are the so-called Big Tech with ultra-billion dollar valuations. But of all, who will be on top?

On the throne of the most precious brands in the world we find, for the second year in a row, Apple. The evaluation of the colossus of Cupertino increased by 35% compared to 2021, settling at a figure of 355 billion dollars. This is the brand with the highest value ever recorded in the Brand Finance Global 500 ranking. Recall that Apple recently achieved another extraordinary record: $ 3 trillion in market capitalization.

In second place we find Amazon followed by Google. Off the podium the contested challenge between Microsoft (4th place), Walmart and the Korean giant Samsung. Closes the ranking Facebook (half), ICBC (Commercial bank of China), Huawei and finally the telecommunications company Verizon.

Recall that the ranking of Brand Finance Global 500 calculate only the value of the brand, which differs from the actual company.

The ranking of the 10 most valuable brands of 2022 (in billions)

1 Apple → $ 355

2 Amazon → $ 350

3 Google → $ 263

4 Microsoft → $ 184

5 Walmart → $ 112

6 Samsung Group → $ 107

7 Facebook / Meta → $ 101

8 ICBC → $ 75

9 Huawei → $ 71

10 Verizon → $ 69