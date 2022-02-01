What is the most viewed Sanremo of the last ten years?

It is easy to say that the Sanremo Festival is a success or a flop based on the share detected by Auditel. The percentages matter, but other variables that have changed over time must also be taken into consideration such as the arrival of platforms and channels on digital terrestrial, the fact that since December 2018 the audience of digital devices is also recorded, the duration of the evenings (the longer they are, the higher the percentage of viewers).

The share however remains the parameter used to determine the success of an edition. Here is the ranking of those of the last ten years based on the average share of all the evenings. Next to the percentage there is an indication of the average (not the peak) of the Festival spectators.

10“Sanremo 2014” 39.26% (8,735,000)

The fourth festival in which Fabio Fazio is artistic director and conductor does not break through. Perhaps the copy-paste formula of the previous year, with the same mechanism and the same protagonists, does not surprise the public. As in the previous edition, each artist must perform two songs, a combined vote decrees the song that officially enters the competition. Arisa wins with Against the wind. The average of the final evening (43.51%) is the lowest for Sanremo since Auditel has existed.

9“Sanremo 2021” 46.24% (8,466,000)

The ratings of Amadeus’ second Sanremo are affected by the pandemic. During the lockdown, the Italians used platforms such as Netflix or Prime Video a lot, which have become a valid alternative to the festival and which offer products that are always usable, as opposed to generalist TV which does not do counter-programming for fear of a débâcle. It is the year of the Måneskin and of Shut up and good. Many competing pieces enter the charts and are played on the radio.

8“Sanremo 2012” 47.29% (10,445,000)

Gianni Morandi is the presenter for the second time, Gianmarco Mazzi is the artistic director. Next to Morandi are the actor Rocco Papaleo and the model Ivana Mrázová, who does not take part in the opening night due to an indisposition. In its place arrive Elisabetta Canalis and Belén Rodriguez (with the now famous butterfly). Vince Emma with It’s not hell (written by Kekko dei Modà). One of the highlights is Adriano Celentano’s monologue which is contested by some people in the audience. It is the last appearance at the Lucio Dalla Festival.

7“Sanremo 2013” 47.49% (11,302,000)

Fabio Fazio is back after having conducted the editions of 1999 and 2000. As artistic director he avails himself of the co-management of Luciana Littizzetto and composes a homogeneous cast between well-known indie names. Marco Mengoni wins with The essential, second place for The monotone song by Elio and the Tense Stories. The peak of the last evening is recorded when 15,542,000 attend the sketch by Fazio and Littizzetto with Bianca Balti, between the performance of the Modà and that of Simone Cristicchi.

6“Sanremo 2015” 48.57% (10,829,000)

It is Carlo Conti’s first time in Sanremo as conductor and artistic director. If in previous years the counter-programming is weak, in 2015 the competing networks just beat a retreat. Co-presenters are two winners of the event, Emma and Arisa, and actress Rocío Muñoz Morales. After a close head-to-head between Il Volo with Great love and Nek with Come on love the trio, who will finish third in the Eurovision Song Contest, is checked. Peak of the public for Giorgio Panariello (14,815,000), maximum share (73.64%) for the victory of the Flight.

5“Sanremo 2019” 49.22% (9,762,600)

It is the second edition with Claudio Baglioni artistic director, flanked by Claudio Bisio and Virginia Raffaele. The festival launches Mahmood: 7 out of 10 viewers witness his victory. Money it’s not the only song that has an echo: it’s the year of Rolls Royce by Achille Lauro and Your details of Ultimo, who does not take second place very well.

4“Sanremo 2016” 49.52% (10,726,000)

Carlo Conti does an encore as presenter (and artistic director). At his side, Gabriel Garko, Virginia Raffaele and Mădălina Ghenea. Many competing artists perform with a rainbow bracelet on their wrist to raise awareness of the Cirinnà law on civil unions. There is a slight decrease compared to the previous edition. The moment that attracts the most spectators (14,530,000) is with the Conti-Pieraccioni-Panariello reunion.

3“Sanremo 2017” 50.70% (10,630,600)

Carlo Conti is the first conductor and artistic director who, in a more decisive way, dismantles the Baudian approach of the event. It combines songs attractive for airplay and big names, chooses Maria De Filippi as co-host. It is a success. Over 15 million people are in front of the TV during the final while Maurizio Crozza makes his speech. The smash wins Westerners karma by Francesco Gabbani.

2“Sanremo 2018” 52.16% (10,870,600)

It is the first year with Claudio Baglioni artistic director. At his side, Michelle Hunziker and Pierfrancesco Favino. The outsiders The welfare state with A life on vacation they reach the second position. Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro win with You haven’t done anything to me inspired by the facts of the Bataclan in Paris. The peak in terms of number of viewers is reached during prime time with the Baglioni-Fiorello duet: 17.143.000.

1“Sanremo 2020” 54.78% (10.113.600)

The first time Amadeus recorded five points of average share more than the previous year. Alongside the conductor and artistic director there are Fiorello and several co-hosts who alternate from evening to evening, from the journalist Rula Jebreal to Diletta Leotta to Sabrina Salerno. It’s the first step in a big change that takes younger audiences and streaming into account. Diodato is proclaimed the winner with Make noise at 2:30 am: at that point, among the televisions on, 8 out of 10 are tuned to Sanremo.