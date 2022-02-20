What is the most watched Mexican movie on Netflix about?

Midtime Editorial

Netflix has given what to talk about in recent weeks due to the trends of the most watched by Mexicans in terms of series, where did it get into ‘mother there are only two‘, starring Ludwika Palettewho also stars in a film what is between the most seen in Mexico.

What is the movie about?

The film is calledParallel Courses‘, which has remained in the ninth position of trends on the streaming platform. Tells the story of Gabyinterpreted by Ludwika and Silvia (Iliana Fox), who gave birth on the same day and in the same hospital and by fate gave them the wrong babies.

What is the series ‘Mother there are only two’ about?

The latter also happens in the series ‘Mother there are only two’, only this film is a drama that was written by Sharon Kleinberg and directed by Raphael Monteropremiered in 2016 and also participate Michael BrownArturo Barba, Fernando Castillo, among others.

Each of the two mothers in the film raises their child, or the one they think is theirs, in different ways. While Gaby she is a single mother by choice, Silvia She has a family consisting of her husband and a daughter.

When they realize the exchange by mistake of their children, a judicial and moral dispute, although neither party is responsible for what happened in the hospital. It was valued with 83 tomatoes by the specialized platform Rotten Tomatoes.

