What is the most watched movie on HBO Mexico this day

one. batman

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an underworld investigation. As the evidence begins to close in on his home and the magnitude of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City. .

two. The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The legendary Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz performers of all time, spent most of her career being adored by fans around the globe. All while being targeted by the United States Federal Department of Narcotics through an undercover operation led by Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom Billie had had a tumultuous affair.

3. The Croods: A New Age

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family called the Betterman, who claim and prove themselves to be better and more evolved. Grug grows suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to split up her daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to ensure that her daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

Four. harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter is an orphan who lives with his unpleasant aunt and uncle, the Dursleys, and his obnoxious cousin Dudley. His eleventh birthday is coming up and he has little hope of receiving any gifts, as no one ever remembers him. However, a few days before his birthday, a series of mysterious letters addressed to him and written in garish green ink break the monotony of his life: Harry is a wizard and his parents were too.

5. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Making good on his threat, Grindelwald escapes from his custody and has begun to gather followers, most of whom are unaware of his true intentions: to raise the pureblood wizards to rule over all non-magical creatures. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to lend his aid, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the closest of friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

6. Aquaman

Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman (Jason Momoa), is an inhabitant of a powerful underwater kingdom called Atlantis. In this film full of action, adventure, and even parts of terror, we will learn about his origins, from when he was a child raised by a human man and considered an outcast by his own, until he grows up and must face the problems that have arisen. In your world. Then, this half-human, half-Atlantean man will embark on the journey of his life, in which he will have to find out who he really is and if he is worthy of being a king. Accompanied by Mera (Amber Heard), he will face this and other challenges, while facing Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his own half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). Will he be able to lead his people and become a hero to the world?

7. Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father beyond despair who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports turning them into legendary icons.

8. dunes

The son of a noble family tries to avenge his father’s death while also saving a spice-rich planet he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

9. dream land

Set in the 1930s, in the midst of the devastation caused by the environmental phenomenon called “Dust Bowl” (literally, “Dust Bowl”), Dreamland follows the story of a young man named Eugene Evans (Finn Cole), who goes on the trail of a bank robber, Allison Wells (Margot Robbie). The FBI has put a price on the head of this criminal, a prize that the young man longs to have. Eugene will not take long to find the thief, although meeting her will make many things change.

10. Fast & Furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and their son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save the ones he loves most. The team reunites to stop a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

