What is the movie that Halle Berry starred in and is she embarrassed?

One of the risks of celebrity fame is that professional mistakes are always left out there for fans and detractors alike to review over and over again. And in the case of actors, although movies can become the end of their career, others like Halle Berry prefer to deal with these milestones with humor.

The day Halle Berry took it with humor to have won a Razzie Award for her role in the movie Catwoman

Although Halle Berry is one of the most famous and talented figures in Hollywood, that does not mean that Your career is error-free.

Even though he became the first Afro-descendant woman to receive an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Monster’s Ball 2002, also received an unfortunate award soon after.

After his great triumph in the world’s Largest Film Awards Ceremony, Halle Berry decided to go all out to bet on a great action project. This with Catwoman. One of the first movies with a female heroine.

Although this marked a milestone in productions of this type, industry critics they did not think their performance was the best. This because the actress was nominated for a Razzie Award. Or also called anti-Oscar award in which the worst films and actors of the year are awarded.

Despite this, he decided take this “triumph” with humor when collecting your prize.

Parodying his reaction to picking up his Oscar Award, went up to the stage of the ceremony. This with the golden award in one hand, and the Razzie Award in the other.

“Thanks! Never in my life did I think I would be here,” she said before giving a list of people whoand thanked for the award.

“Because you can’t win a Razzie without the help of a lot of people”. He added, and to the laughter of the audience, he named those involved before saying the following.

“And thanks to Warner Bros,Thanks for giving me the starring role in this piece of shit.!”. Then he also thanked his manager. “He loves me so much that he thinks I’m the best actress in the world and convinces me to do projects, Even though I know they’re shit!”