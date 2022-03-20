What is the Movistar gaming mode for?

This is generally due to Connection issues to the internet of the device you are playing with. And that is what Movistar wanted to provide a solution with its Gaming mode. A way that is carried out from the Smart Wi-Fi mobile app . A function which is activated from the mobile, and with which it is possible to enjoy better performance when playing. But how do you get it?

In any case, when we begin to gain skill in the game, there is nothing worse than being in a good game and suddenly the video game itself begins to lage, that the delay or the difficulties that occur between the players and the video game servers arrive.

In an emerging current, in continuous improvement and development with updates and patches , it has been done because more and more people are interested and want to follow the steps of their favorite streamers. There is a wide variety of games according to the tastes of each one; arcade, sports, strategy…

Latency and stability, key

And it is that the world of gaming has evolved a lot. Now there are much more elaborate graphics, a realistic gaming experienceand much more variety in the content offer, translating into connections that are much more important or of greater weight, too, than with those of previous generations,

Because yes, it is not new; When we play online, the traffic we generate is negligible because we are only downloading and uploading data points on the Internet. In this case, what matters most is the latency and stability of the signal, so that there are no peaks in which the ping is triggered.

The lower the latency, before our actions will arrive to the server, so for example in shooters it is vital to have as little as possible. In your case, what Movistar does is to have this mode from the app, compatible with the Smart WiFi Router and the Smart WiFi 6 Amplifier. As such, the application will not magically reduce latency, but rather that allows is to enjoy a better signal stability if, for example, there are more people at home.

How can we activate it

This Movistar Gaming functionality, in addition to prioritize game traffic, also allows the user to open the ports of the Movistar router to avoid possible loss of packets in case of congestion. All this will ensure better performance and higher speed on the selected devices.

The reason for this is because there are more and more routers that have this type of functionality activated by default. via QoSsince gaming traffic must always have the highest priority due to latency, and making it a priority does not negatively affect the rest of the devices in the home.

In order to activate this gaming mode that we have with Movistar, we only have to update the Movistar Smart WiFi application. After that, we open it, and go to Devices and select the device that we want to prioritize. After that, we go to the device information and give Smart Wi-Fi Servicewhere this option called Gaming.

This new update aims to provide the best pioneering service in digital home connectivity. Although the gamers of the house are not the only ones who are going to benefit from this advantage, because the functionality can be activated on any device connected to WiFi. You can prioritize other devices, such as a laptop, even if it is not for playing online.