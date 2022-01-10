What is the mysterious cube photographed on the moon? We approached to find out

It was first spotted on the moon by the Chinese rover Yutu-2 and looked, in effect, like a space cube. The perfect and smooth shape, the pointed edges, the important dimensions and a position that raised many doubts about what that strange object really was.

When the space cube was seen, and photographed, for the first time there was a lot of talk about it: is it an alien probe? An object belonging to an unknown civilization that has finally decided to visit us and reveal itself? Is it a base or a secret lunar station? The questions were many, but the answers were struggling to arrive.

When the Chinese-owned Yutu-2 first photographed the cube (later spreading the word about its existence around the world) it was about 80 meters from the unidentified object. Eighty meters is a short distance, under normal conditions you should be able to see details from that distance, yet the surface seemed perfectly smooth. As if that cube were made of glass.

Today, finally, it has been possible to understand what, really, the lunar cube seen by Chinese scientists and engineers and, subsequently, from half the world: it is a huge fragment of rock.

The shape seemed perfectly cubic only due to a bizarre matter of perspective. And the same can be said for its surface: in reality it is not smooth, if anything it was the effect of light that made it so for the lunar equipment.

sciencealert

Today we know, after a few months, what it was. That is, we know that that lunar cube is nothing more than a huge fragment of rock whose shape, yes, it is particular, but unfortunately for us it is no indication of any extraterrestrial life.

Yet not all similar mysteries have been solved. Indeed, quite the opposite. There are hundreds of unidentified objects with strange shapes and impossible to trace back to normal natural processes. Unfortunately, the information we have on such objects often comes from long distances, from observations made in passing. But we continue to investigate: thousands of scientists all over the world do it every day, relentlessly, and the answers will sooner or later arrive.

