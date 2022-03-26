What is the name of Megan Fox’s cat and what breed is it?

One of the most famous couples in Hollywood, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced at the end of February that they made their family bigger and no, they will not have a son, but a cat-son, a exotic kitten of bengali breedNow the spoiled feline is seen in photos and videos next to these two celebrities, who received congratulations and the occasional criticism.

Megan Fox and her partner adopt an exotic kitten

The cat is Bengali, a breed developed by crossing a domestic cat and a leopard, this in order to create a pussycat with the appearance of certain exotic cats. Although it is known that the Hollywood couple has extravagant tastes, they surprised at the end of February with the news of this new member, because it is enough to remember that in mid-February the singer proposed to the actress.

The name given to the beautiful kitten is whiskey, and it was Machine who uploaded photos on Instagram where the three could be seen very happy. Supposedly, the kitten was only a few months old.

Characteristics of an original Bengal cat

According to the organization The International Cat Association (TICA) these are the standards that the Bengal cat breed must meet.

Robust and muscular body. In males the bones are strong and firm.

Males weigh up to 6.8 kilos and females 5.4.

Wide head with rounded contours

Relatively round ears.

His oval eyes, almost round, expressive, but not bulging.

Large and wide nose.

Long and muscular neck.

Coat: short to medium hair, at an early age shows long.

How much does a Bengal cat cost?

The popular Mexican sales site, Mercado Libre, you can find Bengal cats with a price that varies between 16,000 to 32,000. While in portals such as Ramazan Bengalis they assure that their price varies depending on their certificate and they can be found in other countries in one thousand or two thousand euros that range from 22 to 30 thousand pesos.

Criticism for adopting a purebred kitten

animal protection organization PETAmade his disagreement with the adoption made by these singers known on Instagram, since they considered it irresponsible to promote this breed when there are many cats in shelters waiting for a second chance.

“What message are you sending to your fans, @machinegunkelly and @meganfox? Showing off a purebred cat to his millions of followers is irresponsible, when so many die on the streets and in shelters. Do the right thing,” said the Peta Latino statement.