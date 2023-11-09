What is the net worth of actress Rachel Weisz?

yam Rachel Weisz net worth $40 million sources of income acting, modeling gender Woman Date of birth 7 March 1970 age 53 years nationality British profession actor

English actor Rachel Weisz is known for her stellar performances and winning numerous awards including the Academy Award and the Golden Globe. Some of Weisz’s best works include the role of Tessa Quayle in “The Constant Gardener” and the lead female role in the film “The Mummy”, where she was seen alongside Brendan Fraser. As of 2023, Weiss’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million.

Weiss’s first project was the television film “Advocates II”. She soon began getting more roles in television, including “Twilight of the Gods” as well as the BBC’s “Scarlet and Black.” She was also a part of a two-hour long television film titled “Dirty Something”.

The actress then got “The Mummy”, which performed well at the box office. He later reprized his role in the film’s sequel, which was highly successful. Made on a budget of $100 million, the film grossed $435 million.

These back-to-back successes thrust Weisz into the spotlight and she soon appeared in a number of projects including “Enemy at the Gates,” “About a Boy,” “The Shape of Things,” and “Beautiful Creatures.” After several stellar performances, he played a worker in “The Constant Gardener”, a role that won him an Academy Award.

Since the early 2000s, he has shifted his focus towards independent films and stage work. She appeared in films such as “The Deep Blue Sea” and “The Whistleblower”, while also appearing in larger projects such as “The Bourne Legacy”. Some of Weisz’s independent films are “The Favourite” and “The Lobster”. Weisz has her own production house named LC6 Productions.

Weiss and her husband Craig bought a home in Brooklyn for $6.75 million. The house, which partially burned down in 2016, was renovated by the couple. The two also owned another property in SoHo and a home in the East Village, which they sold for $6 million in 2019.

Weiss was born on 7 March 1970 in Westminster, London. He was raised in a Jewish household and was encouraged to pursue his passion at a very young age. She started modeling at the age of 14 and later entered the world of acting. After graduating from secondary school, he attended Trinity Hall, Cambridge.

Weiss was previously engaged to film producer Darren Aronofsky and the couple have a son. However, the two parted ways and she soon started dating her friend and fellow actor Daniel Craig. The two got married in 2011 and soon welcomed their child. He now holds dual British-American citizenship.

Weiss has received numerous awards during his illustrious career. Notable among these is her Academy Award win in 2006 for “The Constant Gardener”, while her performance in “The Favourite” earned her another nomination in 2019. He also claimed wins at the BAFTA Awards in 2019 for “The Favourite” and earlier in 2005 for “The Constant Gardener”. Weisz’s talent has been recognized by various prestigious institutions including the Golden Globes (2006), the Florida Film Critics Circle Awards (2018), and the Gotham Awards (2018). Her extensive list of honors also includes nominations and wins from film festivals such as the Critics’ Choice Awards, Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, and the Berlin International Film Festival.

For which movie did Rachel Weisz win an Oscar?

He received an Academy Award for his role in the film “The Constant Gardener”.

How older is Daniel Craig than Rachel Weisz?

Daniel Craig is 55 years old while Rachel Weisz is 53 years old.

What is Rachel Weisz’s religion?

She grew up in a Jewish family in the suburbs of London.

