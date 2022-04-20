Entertainment

What is the net worth of Scarlett Johansson?

The truth is that Scarlett Johansson is one of the actresses of Hollywood most recognized worldwide and this has brought great things such as a great heritage that we will mention below.

In case you didn’t already know, Scarlett Johansson is an American actress who has a heritage net of $165 million.

Without a doubt, she is one of the most popular and highest paid actresses in the world, and has been for more than a decade.

He is one of the highest-grossing movie celebrities of all time, with his films grossing over $14.3 billion worldwide.

But that’s not all, as she is also an extremely well-paid brand sponsor.

She easily earns $10-$20 million per film and routinely earns $10-$20 million per year from endorsements.

Scarlett Johansson and the net worth she has until today

Going back in time a bit, Scarlett Ingrid Johansson was born on November 22, 1984 in Manhattan, New York.

He has two older brothers and an older half-brother from his father’s first marriage, as well as a twin brother.

Johansson has dual citizenship, he has US and Danish citizenship, in fact he received his Danish citizenship through his father, an architect originally from Copenhagen, Denmark.

It is noteworthy that Johansson had long dreamed of becoming an actress and enrolled in the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute and Vocational Children’s School as a child.

Her film debut came in 1994, when she played John Ritter’s daughter in the fantasy comedy “North.”

She later landed minor roles as the daughter of Sean Connery and Kate Capshaw’s characters in “Just Cause,” and as an art student in “If Lucy Fell.”

Her first leading role was as Amanda in “Manny & Lo,” and her performance earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Leading Actress. She went on to appear in movies like “Fall,” “Home Alone 3,” “My Brother the Pig,” and “The Man Who Wasn’t There.”

However, his breakthrough came in 2001 with the black comedy “Ghost World” and despite the film’s poor box office performance, Johansson’s performance garnered widespread praise.

After graduating from the Professional Children’s School and being rejected from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2002, Johansson decided to focus full-time on her film career and transition from teenage to more adult roles.

But that’s not all, as in addition to acting on the big screen, Johansson has also appeared in various stage productions.

She made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of “A View from the Bridge,” and won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play.

