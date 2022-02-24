What is the Netflix series that reached a record in the United States?

According to the latest measurement made on the most watched series among the various streaming platforms, a Netflix proposal was the one that generated an audience record in the United States. In fact, the consulting firm Nielsen in its latest analysis recorded that Ozark added almost 3 billion minutes of playback in that country.

The data arises from the period between January 17 and 23 due to the fact that the company that is in charge of collecting information every week on the audience of the platforms delivers its report one month late.

In addition to Netflix, Nielsen looks at other companies like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu TV, and Apple TV+.

Ozarks, which premiered its fourth season, reached 2,904 million minutes played. The movie Charm (Disney) was in second place with 1,511 million and the podium was completed with file 81 (Netflix) with 1,035 million.

The list with the 10 most viewed was completed with NCIS (732 million), cocomelon (686), cobra kai (670), Criminal Minds (648), cheer (597), Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (595) and The Book of Boba Fett (580).

Netflix’s Ozark story breaks US record

According to the official synopsis, “Ozarks is an exciting drama set in the present day that follows the Byrde family’s odyssey from their ordinary life in a Chicago suburb to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the ozarks (Missouri). The series takes an in-depth look at capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of unusual Americans.”

In this new season, Jason Bateman plays Marty Byrde, an important financial adviser who works in Chicago. Of course, under that façade, the man is dedicated to laundering money for one of the most important drug cartels in Mexico.

He believes he lives in an almost perfect reality together with his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) and their children Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner). But the peaceful life of the Byrdes will take an unexpected turn when he has to take them all unexpectedly to the Ozark plateau, after having a conflict with the drug traffickers for whom he works.

The fourth season – which would be the last of the series – premiered on January 21 and was released in two parts. The second installment will be at the end of 2022. In total, the series will consist of 14 episodes.

