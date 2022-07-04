What is the neurological origin of the goblin in Medicine?

The authors of the article highlight the link between music and emotion, since it has a unique ability to trigger memories.

Two Andalusian neurologists describe the ‘neurological origin of the duende’, the emotion that has “a clear link with music”. In addition, they highlight the mirror neuron system as an essential part of the emotional response. This analysis, entitled ‘Flamenco art and neuroscience: In search of the duende‘, points out that relationship between emotion and music, since the latter is capable of releasing memories and emotions.

The article is published in the Kranion magazine and signed by the specialists Christopher Brown Ram, neurologist at Fidyan Neruocenter in Granada; Y Jesus Romero Imbroda, head of the Neurology Service of the Quirónsalud Hospital in Málaga. In the analysis they try to describe the ‘neurological origin of the duende’that Federico Garcia Lorca defined as that ‘mysterious and ineffable charm’ which, without being specific to flamenco, is very characteristic of it.

The authors of this article, which was presented at the Gala of the Institutional Awards of the Andalusian Society of Neurology, held on June 3 at the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Eastern Andalusia (Granada), conclude that “the goblin is emotion and, as such, it is activated in certain circumstances. It is accompanied by a feeling and a flowery physiological and bodily response in whose genesis a extensive network of brain structures where mirror neurons play a relevant and essential role”.

They also add that “the link between music and emotion is clearwell music has a unique ability to trigger memories, arouse emotions and intensify our social experiences. Music conveys emotional information through an interactive and communicative process that involves the composer, the performer and the listener. The music that excites us produces physiological changes and brain activation that sometimes culminate in pleasant sensations such as ‘chills’, a small part of that complex, pleasant and mysterious human experience that we call duende”.

Numerous studies devoted to analyzing the language disorders conclude that music, language and motor functions belong to a common neuronal substrate. It also includes this publication by doctors Romero Imbroda and Carnero Pardo that “the neuroanatomical and functional basis of emotions generated by music it is similar to those generated by other mechanisms, where limbic and paralimbic structures such as the amygdala, hippocampus, parahippocampal gyrus, insula, temporal poles, ventral striatum, orbitofrontal cortex and cingulate cortex are involved”.

mirror neuron system

For neurologists “the mirror neuron system it plays an essential role in emotional response and in the mechanisms that allow an individual to understand the meaning and intent of a communicative signal by evoking a representation of that signal in the perceiver’s own brain.

“Two regions, the posterior inferior frontal gyrus and the anterior insula, the locus of mirror neurons, are habitually activated during emotional states evoked by music. These two structures are key to understanding how the brain uses a simulation mechanism to represent the emotional states evoked by the musical experience”, the authors of the article point out.

But the Andalusian scientists point out that “the goblinas an emotion that it is, it is asleep, is activated in certain circumstances and is accompanied by a feeling and a physiological response and florid body. However, unlike basic emotions, it is a complex and ambivalent emotion. But, above all, and as an emotion that it is, it is a shared experience between performer and audience”.