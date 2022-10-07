What is the New Bethlehem plan?

The fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has internationalized the ambitions of Gilead, a fascist country locked within its borders that, according to Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), needs to open up to survive. from there it is born the Nuevo Belén plan, which has been introduced in the fifth episode of the season and we have no doubt that it will give much to talk about in the rest of the season. Perhaps it even has consequences that will last until the sixth and final season of ‘The House of the Maid’.

Spoilers for season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ below

The Hulu series (distributed by HBO Max in Spain) began its new episodes on September 14 with a new scenario for its protagonist: June (Elisabeth Moss) has managed to escape the torture of Gilead and is now based in Toronto (Canada). ) with her husband Luke (OT Fagbenle), her friend Moira (Samira Wiley), and their baby Nichole. Nevertheless, not only her traumas haunt her, but also her guilt for not having been able to rescue her daughter Hannah and her open war with Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski).who has been left as Gilead’s most famous pregnant widow after her husband’s murder at the end of the previous season.

But what interests us here is what is happening at the heart of Gilead, in particular the mysterious strategy that Commander Lawrence has in handwho, let us remember, is one of the great leaders behind the creation of the country.

The commander has named his new plan for Gilead as Nuevo Belén (in English, New Bethlehem), which has been introduced for the first time (briefly) in episode 5×05. According to the character, Gilead is out of control, too closed to the rest of the world and must evolve to survive. Wow, that “adapt or die” thing. In particular, he highlights a current norm that he rejects outright: that “only married men can remain in power.” Let us remember that Lawrence is a widower and has no intention of marrying, not even to maintain his position.

We don’t yet know how this detail will fit into his plan, but we do know that the key to New Bethlehem is forgiveness and reparation. As he tells a surprised Commander Putnam (Stephen Kunken) in his office, his idea is that all the people who have been rejected by society and also those who fled their homes be brought to Gilead to give them a new chance, if necessary. that they are considered worthy of it. Thus, the country would become a paradise for refugees, achieving a greater opening of borders and an improvement in its reputation at the international level.

Lawrence understands that, to survive, Gilead has to back off, stop being so extremist and relax its structures a bit. Focus on your beliefs and way of life, but try to keep violence and authority to a minimum. “A moderate route,” she says. Almost like a prophecy, the character predicts that following the same path would mean the end for Gilead. Even so, Commander Putnam rejects the proposal and suggests that he never see the light, or he could be in trouble.

What is behind this idea of ​​the New Bethlehem? This is how he explained it showrunner Bruce Miller on Metacritic: “There’s more freedom of choice – it’s still a very, very restricted society from a government point of view, but people can live their lives a little more freely as long as they stay within their borders and don’t break the rules outside their home.” “. The creator of the series, which is based on the world created by Margaret Atwood from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to the sequel ‘The Testaments’, assured that Commander Lawrence “is not so interested in the private lives of others because is not totalitarian”, which is something he has shown on numerous occasions by helping June and going against the customs of Gilead.

Miller adds: “I think the Venn diagram would be: it’s almost 100% with Gilead, except for the enforcement part: they probably have most of the same rules, but instead they’ll wink that they won’t use violence to enforce them. “. Could a society with these characteristics work? Could Gilead evolve to find its place in the world without violence? Or will it burn to the ground before that happens? Of course, if it’s for June, it would be the latter.

for now, This is all we know about New Bethlehembut we will have to keep an eye on season 5 for more details.