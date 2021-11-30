What is the new DAZN X

Is called DAZN X and it will be a “hub for innovation” inside DAZN Group, the British parent company of DAZN Italia and of the other 30 national broadcasters operating in Europe, the United States, South America and Asia. DAZN X was born from the acquisition, completed at the beginning of November 2021, of the Israeli Texel by DAZN.









Texel, in turn, was born with the motto “Socializing streams“and deals, in fact, with”socialize“streaming platforms:”With more and more people streaming their favorite video content on their screens, users now expect their streaming services to be more compelling, rich and engaging. They want to interact, play and shop together with their friends and communities, in sync and in real time with the content they choose. They want their streams to be socialized“, Reads the Texel website, which is still active. This will be DAZN X: one division within the DAZN Group in which the 50 employees from Texel will work in order to make more “social“the experience on the platform that Serie A transmits in Italy.

From Texel to DAZN X

The transition from Texel to DAZN X, according to the DAZN Group, will be practically painless and transparent. Texel employees will continue to carry out the same activities as before, focusing their efforts only on DAZN. The goal is allow DAZN to become interactive.

That is to allow the viewer of DAZN to interact with the platform in real time, especially during the broadcast of sporting events. “We want to revolutionize the experience of watching sport by making it more exciting, more social and even more engaging – explains Shay Segev, co-CEO of DAZN – The acquisition of Texel and the launch of DAZN X represent a significant acceleration of our strategy and position us as a leader in sports innovation worldwide“.

DAZN X in practice

DAZN X will, probably very soon, bring several Announcements in the markets where DAZN is active today, including Italy. In practice the DAZN spectator will be able interact with a community formed by other DAZN users, connected at the same time, speaking, playing or shopping.

A kind of social within DAZN, or more social networks: in fact, given that the main product of DAZN in Europe is football, that specific communities for every football team. It is also not excluded that DAZN X will be made available to teams to sell their merchandising.

The possibilities of DAZN X, therefore, are many and its arrival was not only predictable, but also desirable given the natively online nature of DAZN: Internet is a connection, streaming is just a broadcast. Adding a connection channel, such as DAZN X, to a broadcast platform, such as DAZN, was therefore the logical next step.

All this will cross, starting from the 2022/23 football season, with the two new subscriptions just announced by DAZN. So next year, streaming a game will be a whole lot different than we’re used to today.