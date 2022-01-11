what is the new service for

Postepay has launched a new service, which represents a great little revolution for all customers, future and otherwise. Is called Postepay Open and allows you to top up your Postepay card using the accounts you also have at other banks: all online, within reach of the app, without having to go to the counter or Postamat. Here’s how the service works in detail and how to activate it from the comfort of your home.

What is Postepay Open and how it works

With the service Postepay Open the user, directly from the app installed on iPhone (or smartphone) e iPad (or tablet), you can top up your Postepay cards using the current accounts you also have at other banks. Just download the Postepay app, log in with your credentials and click on the ‘Top up from other accounts’ or ‘Manage Postepay Open’ button on the homepage. Once the contract has been signed, it will be possible to use the service.

You can recharge your Postepay from a bill current, made out to the same cardholder, by means of a standard or instant bank transfer (based on the functions made available by the bank). After making your first top-up with Postepay OpenFurthermore, it will be possible to monitor and view the balance and the movements list of the accounts that will be added in the app.

Finally, in the dedicated section, you will be able to manage the current accounts of other banks to update the consent given, share the details of the accounts, view their information and many others functionality useful. Still with regard to the Postepay universe, however, pay attention to the tax.

How to activate Postepay Open

To join the service, simply access the Postepay app, click on the ‘Manage from Postepay Open’ or ‘Top-up from other accounts’ sections and sign up for the service in a few steps. It is sufficient to have the Advanced Electronic Signature (FEA), which can also be activated during the procedure.

Then to access the service and use Postepay Open, the holder of the Postepay card will simply choose one in his name, then entering the data of the operation (amount and reason). Subsequently, in the section of choosing the instruments from payment, must click on ‘Add payment instrument’ and select the bank with which he holds the account in his name (or joint name). Finally, it will be sufficient to give consent to the display of information relating to your account by entering the credentials authentication strong (SCA) requests from the bank and confirm the top-up operation.

What can be done with Postepay Open

Within the Postepay app you will have a section dedicated to the management of the current accounts selected for Reload the paper. It will be possible:

view all accounts of other banks saved in the app and, after making a first top-up, you can check the balance and the movement list at any time;

manage and update consents to continue to operate with the account and see its details (for more information visit the 'Find out more' section – 'consents management other banks');

view and share coordinates banking;

see the list of accounts used and decide the order of display in the app;

add another bank account And arrange payment orders to the Postepay card of which you are the holder;

delete a previously saved account.

