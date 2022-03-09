what is the new weapon of Putin’s army for

In the last hours in Ukraine an armored train with machine guns was sighted: the vehicle was often used in the past by the Russians in other conflicts.

The frames of the videos of the train (Source: Twitter)

An armored train with the military it would have been sighted in the last few hours in Ukraine. The video, circulated on Twitter, was taken by some Ukrainian citizens of the area who, as the convoy passed, shouted: “Ukraine! Ukraine!”. On the sides you can see a “Z”, a symbol used by the Russian military. For the moment it is not clear where he is headed.

How is the armored car made and what is it for

Armored trains are a practice that in the past was often used by Russians: since the time of the revolution, Russia has transformed trains in mobile batteries. The armored vehicle would have been spotted twenty-five kilometers from Melitopol: it would be composed of a diesel locomotive to which an armored car is coupled where anti-aircraft machine guns, passenger and armored cars and a second locomotive were installed. Already in other conflicts, Moscow has trained units to use these means.

When they began to be used

Armored trains were already used during the First World War: most of them had armored engines and turrets. They were later used during the Cold War. On that occasion they installed intercontinental missiles on the trains, which were closed inside a sunroof. After 2014 they were tested in some exercises in Crimea and used in some operations in the Caucasus against terrorists. The means should have been set aside and become only a distant memory, but according to a provision of the Minister of Defense, Sergey Shoigu, he asked to reactivate them.