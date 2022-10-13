what is the next Disney+ series that premieres

Marvel found a special place for its TV series on Disney+ and after the long-awaited end of She-Hulk, the brand will premiere more shows on the platform.

she hulk came to an end in Disney+ with many surprises and a plot that is not afraid of risks, although we are sure that it will disappoint many people who were looking for a story with less humor and a little more seriousness in its culmination. The truth is that the brand is launching products for all tastes and that means that soon we will see new content on the platform.

The first exclusive program of the service that will be released later on she hulk It’s not a TV series. Its about holiday-special of the Guardians of the Galaxy that as he could advance James Gunn, the director in charge of the project, will connect directly with the film that completes the trilogy of that nice group of antiheroes led by Star-Lord. It arrives in December 2022!

She-Hulk is over: what’s next?

What is the first TV show after she hulk in reaching Disney+? At the beginning of 2023 you will be able to see the second season of What If…? the animated series that reimagines different stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to give them a new and surprising twist where we can see T’Challa as Star-Lord, Peggy Carter as Captain America or an epic confrontation between Thor and Captain Marvel.

And the first series live action after she hulk? It will arrive in the fall of 2023 and it is Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders in their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill. In this case, a faction of the shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrulls will invade Earth, replacing heroes and villains, thus awakening mistrust among those who know about this situation. Adapts an important arc from the graphic novels of Marvel.

The Saga of the Multiverse is in good health and there is an important schedule of TV series that will arrive on the platform of La Casa del Ratón in 2023. Kevin Feig and its creative teams are working at high speed to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to expand with the arrival of new heroes and villains as well as ever more ambitious stories.

