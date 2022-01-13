What is the next step that the Webb telescope will have to take? Let’s see it together

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and his team are taking a slight break before starting a critical step in the mission roadmap: Specialists will need to perfectly align all 18 segments that make up the primary mirror. Here’s how they’ll do it.

After the incredible success achieved a few days ago, when the JWST was fully deployed, the team of engineers and specialists who work constantly on the mission decided that it was right to take a few days off before starting with the next fundamental step. of the mission of the most powerful telescope in the world.

As you will remember, the JWST is composed of a very large primary mirror (6.5 meters in diameter) and – to fit it easily into the Ariane 5 rocket that took it into orbit – it was built not as a monoblock, but as a set of many smaller sections. It exactly consists of 18 golden hexagonal sections, each able to move independently (within certain limits), with frightening precision.

Think that the engineers on board when they begin to calibrate the various sections, will be able to do it with movements well below the millimeter: the motors that control the hexagonal parts can generate micro-displacements in the order of 1 / 10’000 the thickness of a human hair. This is a frighteningly small value, which could be almost imperceptible to a human eye.

The main reason for this precision is that the various sections – once they are aligned – will have to work as a single mirror, and no segmentations or gaps should appear in the reflective surface of the mirror. The more precise the alignment, the more accurate the images will be.

To better explain how this will happen, NASA has released an explanatory video that you can find at the beginning of this news. The JWST will be pointed at a rather bright star, and an image (blurry or clear) will be captured from each section. By special algorithms the sections will be moved until every defect is eliminated, and each image will be superimposable on the other.

The operation will not be as fast as the deployment ones, e it will take several months until the primary mirror is perfectly “calibrated”. We will always be here to update you on the progress of the Webb telescope.