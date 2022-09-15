What is the novel between a Dominican and a Danish politician?

The story sounds like the script for a modern soap opera. A low-key young Dominican, who finds the love of his life in a well-known right-wing politician from Denmarkwho ends up marrying him -because over there same-sex marriage is the most normal- and has a dream life, but several lies cause the boy’s dream to become a nightmare, because he sold himself as a nephew of the former president Daniel Medina and of Jewish roots, but it was all a lie.

As in fairy tales, lies never have a happy ending and Joshua Medina Vasquez has seen his life turn upside down, when in Denmark they discovered his truth and this cost him the separation of the important right-wing politician Soren Pape Poulsenwho has been accused of hiding the facts and his character has been questioned to be the country’s prime minister, a position to which he aspires in next year’s elections as leader of the Conservative Popular Party.

The story of this controversial couple was revealed in the newspaper Ekstra Bladet, in an article entitled “Exposed the lie of the Pape family”, which included an interview in the Dominican Republic with Carlos Salcedo, lawyer for the Medina Sánchez family.

“The candidate for prime minister Soren Pape Poulsen has claimed for years that her spouse, Josué Medina, is the nephew of the president of the Dominican Republic. But it is a false and invented story, affirms the former head of state through his lawyer. Pape now changes his explanation ”, is the lead of the report, which has caused quite a stir in Denmarka country that demands high moral commitments from its politicians.

The love story

According to the data gathered by the newspaper and the public history released by Soren Pape Poulsenthe couple has been together since 2013 and they were married in 2021. It is not entirely clear how they met, but Joshua Medina Vasquez was an intern at the council of the Danish city of Viborg, of which Soren Pape Poulsen He was mayor in 2013.

Josué was born in 1985 in Venezuela and became a naturalized Dominican because his parents were from the Dominican Republic. He is described as a “businessman” with a chain of stores here. Soren Pape Poulsenfor his part, was born on December 31, 1971 and was elected as the leader of his party in 2014.

At that time, the newspaper Folkeblad by Viborg Stift wrote an article about Joshua Medina Vasquez and maintained that “Josué Medina is not just any man, he is the nephew of the president Daniel Medinaand now he was in the process of ‘training himself in practical politics’, as his uncle had ‘big plans’ for him”.

During his stay with Søren Pape in the Mayor’s Office of Viborg, the young Dominican had to study Danish local democracy, municipal government and citizen participation.

But Medina Vásquez rose to fame in Denmark in 2014, when Soren Pape Poulsen She made her homosexuality public and introduced him as her boyfriend to the National Council of Conservatives.

There the first lie was brandished, that the young man, born in Venezuela, but of Dominican parents, was the nephew of the then president of the Dominican Republic, Daniel Medina Sanchez.

“Josué studied international studies in New York and his uncle is president of the Dominican Republic. So he has politics close to him. So we talked a lot about that topic. It’s fantastic,” he said. Soren Pape Poulsen.

To that story, it was added that Joshua Medina Vasquez He had Jewish roots, which is not true, since the young Dominican comes from an Adventist family that founded a church of that denomination in Los Alcarrizos. The politician assured that his partner went to the synagogue every Saturday and that he consulted him on religious issues.

Soren Pape Poulsen He vehemently defended the version of his crush and even saved him from a tremendous problem when, drunk, he started a major lawsuit in a bar for gay people and was caught driving drunk.

Trips to the Dominican Republic and diplomatic incident

The couple even made two trips to the Dominican Republic, in 2018 and 2021.

On the first trip they even met with the president Daniel Medina and there they were able to make the alleged relationship clear, but it is not known if that topic was touched on.

The newspaper claims that Soren Pape Poulsen, then Minister of Justice, also met with several ministers of that government, such as the Minister of Social Affairs, Mai Mercado; that of Foreign Relations, Miguel Vargas, and the attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez.

The trip was made without the official recognition of the Danish diplomacy, which caused a tense diplomatic incident, since Soren Pape Poulsen made the Dominican representatives understand that there was a high interest in cooperation on the part of Denmark.

Denmark It does not have direct diplomatic representation in Santo Domingo and answers to the Embassy in Mexico. The then ambassador Sven Holmbom sent an official notification stating that Soren Pape Poulsen and two other ministers “have had a meeting with Dominican Foreign Minister Vargas and a courtesy visit to President Medina. At no time has the embassy been contacted by the three respective ministries about the ministers’ trip to the Dominican Republic.”

“My better half is from the Dominican Republic, so it was a great joy for me to get to know the country even better on a vacation trip, where we had the opportunity to visit people who could talk about the country. It is not an official visit, and they knew that… Of course, the Danish state has not paid a penny, since it was a private trip, “he explained. Soren Pape Poulsen.

The newspaper visited the Dominican Republic to inquire about the trip. Here they found that Joshua Medina Vasquez he was featured as an interpreter at meetings with high-ranking politicians.

Together they visited Alfredo Pacheco. On the trip, the couple also visited the Senate, where Soren Pape Poulsen was presented as possible prime minister in Denmark and leader of the opposition in Denmark.

The uncovering

The suspicion that something was not right haunted the minds of various sectors of Danish society and the whole truth came to the surface with the investigation of the newspaper Ekstra Bladet, which was published a few weeks ago and has been rolling non-stop, to be the talk of the town. danish lands.

Danish journalists contacted the lawyer for the family of Daniel MedinaCarlos Salcedo, who assured the newspaper that the potential prime minister’s husband had nothing to do with the former president’s family. He explained that the data given by Joshua Medina Vasquez they are not true.

They also found that the young Dominican is not Jewish and that his family and even he has a high Adventist formation, which debunked the argument given by Soren Pape Poulsen in public.

The information caused a political earthquake in Denmarkabove all because Soren Pape Poulsen He tried to defend his partner and dismiss the reports.

“Now Ekstra Bladet he is making a big deal out of the fact that the president is not Josué’s biological uncle. But Ekstra Bladet he just forgets to say that it is completely normal in the Dominican Republic to call his family members further down the family tree, uncles and aunts… My husband, Josué, is related to the former president of the Dominican Republic and they have had a relationship of uncle and nephew during Josué’s childhood”, expressed the danish politician.

That version could not be sustained and days later the aspiring prime minister for the Conservative Popular Party blamed his partner for the fact that, as a high-level politician, he had committed several falsehoods.

The conservative candidate admitted on Facebook that “my husband has said things that are wrong, while other things are based on misunderstandings. This is information that I have mistransmitted, but it was in good faith,” for which he blamed his partner of nine years for having told lies that he repeated.

In the Facebook post, Soren Pape Poulsen it does not explain how she did not realize that her husband was not Jewish and that he has not been to synagogue since he was a child.

In the face of the scandal, which puts the career of Soren Pape Poulsenthe conservative party sent its press officer Filip Lauritzen to the Dominican Republic to investigate the life of Joshua Medina Vasquez. They even visited his high school, where the director José Luis Sosa supposedly received him, in a meeting in which the official was accompanied by Medina Vásquez himself, according to the director of the institution, José Luis Sosa.

Ekstra Bladet reporters are trying to get the Conservatives to report on the outcome of their press chief’s trip, but they have received no information, although the visit to the Dominican Republic was confirmed.

Søren Pape Poulsen announces divorce

The scandal has escalated and Soren Pape Poulsen announced yesterday that she will divorce Josué Medina Vázquez, in a message on her Facebook account.

“Some days are more difficult than others. Today is one of them. Josue and I parted ways,” he wrote. Soren Pape Poulsen.

“Much has been written about my private life over a period of time. I do not want to delve into this, I simply say that we both agree that our marriage is over and we wish each other the best in the journey of life, ”added the politician, who emphasized that he has no further comment on the situation.

Josué Medina Vázquez has not been interviewed and his version of events is unknown. The newspaper assures that it has sought to interview him, without success.

In an editorial, the newspaper Ekstra Bladet maintains that it published the story because “it is about fairness, honesty and sincerity. The leader of the Conservative People’s Party has just announced that he is set to take over the Prime Minister’s Office. Does he pretend to arrive with a trick on his luggage? Do the Danes want a prime minister who has something to hide? Or is it really that the Soren Pape Poulsen have you also been played for a fool by your husband? If this is the explanation of the conservative candidate for prime minister, it is not unreasonable or inappropriate to question Pape’s judgement.”

“Do the Danes want a prime minister who has been fooled? what has made Joshua Medina Vasquez trip with the lie, we do not know. We only know that he has been ready to move into the Prime Minister’s Office with a politician who repeatedly speaks of timely care, order and credibility. And, in that case, Denmark you will get representation (spouses of prime ministers also help represent the nation) with a fake resume,” the post added.

“It is not a small or insignificant thing to lie to the environment when you are in direct relationship with the highest position in the country… Therefore, it is not a private matter either,” he said.

It is not yet clear what political impact this will have. Joshua Medina Vasquez in the aspirations of Soren Pape Poulsenas it is not known what the young Dominican has to say, what is evident is that a Creole has starred in a soap opera scandal and without a happy ending.