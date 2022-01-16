What is the “number one” enemy of Pope Francis

Self Pope francesco he has an opponent that he would like to unhinge, that is certainly the “chatter” which, according to him, dwells not only within the Roman Curia, but in general also in all other ecclesiastical circles.

For years, Jorge Mario Bergoglio has been thundering against attitudes that he believes should be excluded from the life and customs of the Catholic Church. The last opportunity to reiterate all the aversion felt by Francesco towards the “chatter“was the audience at the general chapter of the Theatine Clerics Regular. The pontiff, on that occasion, defined this problem within the Church as the” greatest plague “. which is paired with the one that Bergoglio had already chosen in November of the past year, when he spoke of “graduates in chatter”.

Already two years ago, in September 2020, Bergoglio had warned about how “conflicts” and “antagonisms” derive from “chatter”. And so the pastoral care on the subject has been going on ever since the current bishop of Rome sits on the throne of Peter or almost. To say another: when the archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit he was “discharged” by the Holy Father following rumors of an alleged relationship with a woman, the first Jesuit pontiff said he had set him aside for the “chatter” that surrounded the story. In short, gossip, for Francesco, is the paradigm of things that are not right. And it is a theme that in this sense also unites him to his predecessor, Benedict XVI, who already in 2010, albeit with some conceptual differences, had talked about how Jesus accompanies the faithful “ towards the courage that does not allow itself to be intimidated by the chatter of dominant opinions “.

During these days, in thecourt hearing cited, the leitmotif has been anything but modified: “Siblings – the Argentine pontiff screamed off the cuff, as retraced by theAdnkronos – the greatest plague in a religious congregation, in a religious community, when the friars do not take care of each other, indeed when the chatter begins. Be consecrated men, men of the Gospel, but men “. It’s still: “If you have something against the other … have the pants to tell him things to his face or keep quiet. Or that other criterion, tell those who can remedy, that is the superiors. But don’t make small groups, that this is the spirituality of the ‘worm’, which makes the strength of a religious community fall. No chatter please “.

Francis has often linked the existence of “chatter” to the persistence of the existence of doctrinal feuds, whether or not they are. Therefore to the building of currents within the Vatican that they have nothing to do with the directives on the unity and indissolubility of the Church that Bergoglio has been repeating for almost nine years now. The knockout blow against this problem – a real existential opponent for the pontificate of Francis – according to the approach of the sovereign pontiff, could be the well-known reform of the Apostolic Constitution which should modify more than something in terms of structures, weights and counterweights. interiors of the Holy See. But traces of the reform seem to have been lost.