what is the number where the car is parked? Impossible to solve

Try to solve this math puzzle and guess which number is hiding under the parking lot of the red car: many can’t!

It sounds simple but this puzzle is driving everyone crazy: what number is hiding under the red car? The answer is not easy, try to concentrate and find the right solution!

Challenge yourself with this brain teaser! Solve at least one puzzle per day it helps our mind to stay trained and clear and thus always remain at the maximum of one’s efficiency, for this reason it is important to continue to stimulate the brain with even short tests but it must be done consistently.

The riddle of the red toy car

So here’s the brain teaser to try today, a one-of-a-kind conundrum logical-mathematical but to be resolved it needs the intervention of the so-called lateral thinking, that is the ability to solve a problem by facing it from different angles, distorting the usual way of thinking.

Starting from the image we need to understand what is the number that hides under the wheels of the red car. In each car park in the image there is a number written which is somehow connected to the following number and to all the numbers in the car parks. To find out exactly what the hidden number is, you must first understand the rule that binds all 6 numbers together: what could it be?

The sequence is as follows:

16, 06, 68, 88, (…), 98

What could be the missing number? The advice is to take a few minutes to think and find a place as quiet as possible, away from distractions that can reduce concentration. Then, try Thinking outside the box: maybe the solution is not strictly mathematical!

When you think you have found the solution or if you decide to give up scroll further down, you will find the answer!

Machine puzzle: the solution

If you have come this far, there are two options: either you gave up or you found the solution to this difficult puzzle. If you have succeeded, congratulations! Few succeed.

The correct solution is 87! Let’s see together why.

To solve this puzzle you need a good dose of imagination: the missing number is 87 because by rotating the image you can read the numbers in sequence 86, 87, 88, 89, 90 and 91!

And you were able to guess? Try sharing this puzzle with your friends and challenge them to find the correct solution!

