What is the one of death? Defined the groups of the World Cup in Qatar 2022

Doha,Qatar.
Qatar, host country of the World-2022 (November 21-December 18), will face Ecuador in the opening match of the tournament, on November 21 at the Al Bayt Stadium, According to the draw made this Friday in Doha.
Qatar will play its first World Cup final phase. As well as Ecuador, the hosts will meet in Group A against the Netherlands and African champions Senegal.
Spain and Germany, two world championswill be in the same group, in key E of the Qatar-2022 World Cup.
For their part, the Netherlands, Uruguay and Mexico, who were in the second pot, fell respectively in the groups of Qatar, Portugal and Argentina.
Seats to be decided
There are still three places to be determined in Cup 4, among which is the winner of a European playoff in which Ukraine is immersed, whose matches were postponed due to the war. Ukraine must first face Scotland and the winner of that duel will play the 13th European ticket against Wales.
For its part, Peru, fifth in the only South American group, will face a playoff against United Arab Emirates or Australia, while Costa Rica will do it against New Zealand.
On both occasions, the duel will be in June in Qatar.
Among the names of absent teams, the cases of Italy among the European ones and Colombia and Chile among the South American ones stand out.
Among the footballers, Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden or Erling Haaland’s Norway did not get a ticket to the World Cup.
World Cup groups:
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, the Netherlands.
Group B: England, Iran, United States, play-off winner Wales/Ukraine-Scotland.
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.
Group D: France, play-off winner Australia/United Arab Emirates-Peru, Denmark, Tunisia.
Group E: Spain, winner New Zealand-Costa Rica playoff, Germany, Japan.
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.