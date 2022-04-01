What is the one of death? Defined the groups of the World Cup in Qatar 2022

Qatar, host country of the World-2022 (November 21-December 18), will face Ecuador in the opening match of the tournament, on November 21 at the Al Bayt Stadium, According to the draw made this Friday in Doha.

Qatar will play its first World Cup final phase. As well as Ecuador, the hosts will meet in Group A against the Netherlands and African champions Senegal.

Spain and Germany, two world championswill be in the same group, in key E of the Qatar-2022 World Cup.

For their part, the Netherlands, Uruguay and Mexico, who were in the second pot, fell respectively in the groups of Qatar, Portugal and Argentina.