What is the origin of Creepers, the most popular creatures in the history of Minecraft

Creator Markus Persson created the most iconic scene of his pixelated sandbox

September 21, 2023, 9:00 p.m.

It is the best-selling video game of all time and no wonder. Minecraft has become a mass phenomenon worldwide since its launch more than a decade ago and since then we have seen how the fiber of the blocks has spread to all fields. Among all the images in Markus Persson’s work, I always missed Creeper’s call.

A strange man, green in color, with an unfriendly friend and with the curious habit of standing on a thousand pieces when he is less than three blocks from us. These malicious explosions caused more than one accident and this was precisely what caused the origin of the most famous mafia in the title.

It all happened during one of the first versions of the album. Minecraftscheduled for 2009. Notch, the creator, will meet you Trying to create a piece, but came up with a small slide. be confused with the height and length of the model you were working with. As explained in the documentary Minecraft: The Mojang Story:





“The Creepers were a mistake. I don’t have any modeling program to make the models, just write them in code. And they were accidentally tall in the wide place, so it was like a tall thing with four small cakes. And I was convinced than in the Creeper. In the place of a certain place.”

For a short time, the creature established the feature that the AI ​​had to constantly look at the player and follow them. He thanked Persson for that, told a friend, and they both agreed that it would be very nice for the new creature to develop. Besides, the darling he created for Creeper wanted to instill cruelty and I created the green color feature, thinking of camouflaging it within the natural world of Minecraft.

The designer was quite innovative at that time, shaping his works, which is why it was argued that the graphics were so simple. However, it takes a small amount of paper to create one of the signature pieces of your work.

