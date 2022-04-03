What is the Phil Collins song that he wrote with his daughter, Lily Collins, in mind

Philip David Charles Collins, better known as Phil Collins is a British singer, drummer, composer and producer and is also one of the most established artists of pop and soft rock music. In recent days, the former member of Genesis said goodbye to the stage and music. Collins confessed which was the song that he composed for his daughter, actress Lily Collins.

The 71-year-old drummer has three children and one of them is the renowned 33-year-old actress Lily Collins, star of the British series ‘Emily in Paris’, which was a hit on Netflix. Throughout her years, Collins has not had a good relationship with her father Phil, but recently she was able to get closer to her father. It was the actress herself who confirmed that her favorite song from her musician was inspired by her and her brothers.

Lily Collins. Source Instagram @lilycollins

Phil Collins has been in the news in recent days since the concert he gave in London with Genesis was the last of his career since due to health problems he will move away from music, and therefore, from the stage. The drummer became the leader of the band in 1975 before the departure of Peter Gabriel and in the last show, he offered the show sitting down.

Lily Collins, daughter of musician 71 years old, she was moved by her father’s farewell to music and paid tribute to him on her Instagram account. As for the life of the young actress, she was very happy with the confirmation of the third and fourth seasons of “Emily in Paris”, which is among the most viewed on the platform.

It was her own Lily Collins who revealed which is the song that Phil dedicated to her and her brothers. In a television interview, the British actress said that ‘You’ll be in my heart’, a song composed by her father for the 1999 animated film ‘Tarzan’, was inspired by her.