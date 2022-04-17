what is the “poison pill” with which the social network wants to avoid the hostile purchase of the businessman

A “poison pill” as a defense mechanism.

A day after billionaire Elon Musk made a $43 billion offer to buy the platform, Twitter’s board of directors has armed itself against a possible hostile takeover.

The board adopted a “limited shareholder rights plan,” also known in the world of stocks and finance as a “poison pill.”

The measure will prevent anyone from having more than a 15% stake in the company. And it does so by allowing third parties to purchase additional shares at a discount.

Twitter’s board detailed its defense plan to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, issuing a statement saying it was necessary “because of Musk’s unsolicited and non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter.”

A takeover bid is considered hostile when one company attempts to acquire another against the wishes of that company’s management. In the case of Twitter, that of its executive board.

Josh White, a former financial economist at the Securities and Exchange Commission, told the BBC that a “poison pill” is “one of those last lines of defense against a hostile takeover bid”.

“We call it the nuclear option,” he said.

White says the board has made it clear “that it doesn’t feel it’s a high enough amount for the company.”

Since Musk had signaled that he was unwilling to negotiate a higher price, the Twitter board took the “poison pill.”

White says he’s surprised by Musk’s negotiating tactic because if the ultimate goal is to acquire the company, this might not be the “right approach.”

“In fact, I think if he had been really serious about the takeover attempt, he would have started with a price and left the window open for negotiation,” he said.

The plan will expire on April 14 of the next year.

Musk’s plan B

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal previously said the company was not “hostage” to the offer.

Meanwhile, Musk said this Friday at the TED2022 conference in Vancouver: “I’m not sure I can acquire” Twitter.

He added that he does have a “plan B”, although he did not disclose it.

Musk announced a 9.2% stake in the company earlier this month, but he is not the largest shareholder. Asset management firm Vanguard Group revealed that its funds now own a 10.3% stake.

Musk has said that he believes that Twitter is limiting freedom of expression on the platform and reiterated this at the Vancouver event. She has said his main motivation would be to expand free speech, a US constitutional right, on Twitter.

Musk is being advised by US investment bank Morgan Stanley. Meanwhile, Twitter has the help of two banks, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, according to Bloomberg.

The “poison pill” strategy could work for Twitter

Analysis by James Clayton, Technology Reporter North America

Twitter is trying to make itself inedible to a predator. It is wrapping itself in spikes and covering itself in poison.

The poison pill strategy has been around for decades, and it works.

Twitter will flood the market with new shares if Elon Musk buys more than 15% of the company. That would dilute his stake in the company. Intelligent.

It strongly suggests that Twitter’s board will fight Musk’s bid to take control of the company.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Twitter is saying it doesn’t want to be bought. The mechanism simply gives the board more power to prevent a hostile takeover.

Elon Musk is now likely to try to woo shareholders. He has already said it would be “indefensible” for Twitter’s board of directors not to put the offer to a shareholder vote.

Twitter is finding that being courted by the world’s richest man can be flattering, but also hugely distracting.

