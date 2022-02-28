What is the position of the America board on the continuity of Santiago Solari after the gray draw against Pumas?

With poor conditions Eagles of America were presented in University City to add a point to their sum, however, that does not exempt them from being at the bottom of the General Table of the Closure 2022 and having one of the worst starts since the creation of short tournaments, even in the last 64 years. In the same sense, the equalizer allowed Santiago Solari continue in front of the azulcremas.

In the press conference, the Argentine coach mentioned that he requests the commitment of all his elements to reach the first goal of the championship, the direct classification, although the fans of America continue requesting the dismissal of Santiago Solari.

“Seriousness is the same thing that we ask of footballers, there are no alternative paths”.

What is the decision of the America Board?

According to the information shared by ESPN, the plans of the Blue Cream Directive are to have the services of the Argentine coach for at least one more game at the head of Americaafter the tie achieved in this Day 7, since it was well known that a fall meant his immediate dismissal from the capital’s cadre, on the other hand, the victory assured him his permanence.

It will be this Tuesday that the double date on the MX Leaguewhere the Eagles of America receive in the Aztec stadium to the Querétaro White Roosters. The continuity of Solari It was a consequence of the proximity of the next commitment, although his future remains uncertain, because a new defeat would cause his departure. For the following weekend his duty is on Monterey, the Monterrey team dismissed Javier Aguirre. This Sunday, February 27, the team is already training regeneratively with the clear objective of fulfilling the next mission.