what is the possible side effect of the covid vaccine?

When the Ministry of Health assesses whether to extend the fourth dose of vaccine to people over 80 years of age or other groups – now immunocompromised people already have it – and about to expire the obligation to wear mask in closed spaceswith some exceptions such as public transport and health centers -which will happen this Wednesday-, possible side effects of covid vaccines continue to emerge.

To the most common side effects –tiredness, Headaches Y high fever– have been added general malaise and others that are much less common, such as transverse myelitis and the paresthesia.

In it, it is detailed that since the beginning of the vaccination campaign until March 6, almost one hundred million doses of vaccines against covid have been administered in Spain -specifically, 99,455,472-, to a total of 40,988. 827 people. 65% of the administered doses corresponded to Comirnaty (Pfizer), 23% to Spikevax (formerly covid-19 Vaccine Moderna), 10% to Vaxzevria (formerly covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca) and 2% to covid-19 Vaccine Janssen.

And according to this same report, among the most common adverse symptoms is pyrexia, which is a repeated feverish state after the third dose of vaccines against covid. Medically, pyrexia is defined as a body temperature equal to or greater than 38.5ºC and lasts between 3 and 9 days.

The study published by Health ensures that 20% of the people in Spain who have received the third Comirnaty or Pfizer vaccine -which represents 88 cases- have suffered from pyrexia, a figure that has risen to 34% -258 people- in the case from Spikevax or Moderna.

Source link