what is the Powder Plague and why it inspired the movie “V for Vendetta”

“Remember, remember!

The fifth of November,

The Gunpowder treason and plot;

I know of no reason

Why the Gunpowder treason

Should ever be forgot!“

The November 5, 1605 is remembered for the conspiracy known as “The Gunpowder Plot“, there Conspiracy of the Powders: aimed at killing King James I of England and his rule in a rather spectacular way. The plan was in fact to blow up nothing less than the entire Parliament, using an explosive charge that would be detonated in the heart of London.

The failed conspiracy inspired the comic Alan Moore, and consequently the famous film “V for Vendetta“.

There Conspiracy of the powders it is still considered a symbol of struggle against the tyranny and the strong political power.

The plot it was designed by a group of English Catholics led by Robert Catesby, including Guy Fawkes. The plan, however, failed due to an unexpected leak: a mysterious letter, still kept in the Public Record Office, which was then handed over to the king just four days after the attack. The sovereign waited for the night of November 4 to foil the conspiracy: Fawkes, was surprised in possession of 36 barrels of gunpowder. The arrest and torture were immediate and soon all the conspirators were hanged.

The Beginning of the movie V for Vendetta

The famous film V for Vendetta has a well-known and significant incipit, here are the emblematic words uttered by Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman): “He remembers forever November 5, the day of the Powder Conspiracy against parliament. I do not see why this conspiracy should be interrupted over time. But the man? I know his name was Guy Fawkes and I know that in 1605 he tried to blow up the English parliament. But who was he really? What kind of man was he? They teach us to remember ideas and not man, because man can fail. Man can be captured, he can be killed and forgotten. But 400 years later, once again an idea can change the world. I am a direct witness to the power of ideas, I have seen people kill on behalf and in the name of ideas, I have seen them die to defend them … But you cannot kiss an idea, you cannot touch it or embrace it; ideas don’t bleed, don’t feel pain… ideas don’t love. It is not an idea that I miss but of a man, a man who reminded me of November 5th: a man I will never forget“.