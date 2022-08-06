For migrants it is of the utmost importance to obtain a Green Card or green card (officially known as the Permanent Resident Card). What is the price of the Green Card in the United States?

In this article we will address some details about this document that allows you to live and work permanently in the United States.

Who is eligible for the Green Card? According to the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), people who fall into some categories:

Family members (immediate relative of a US citizen, victims of abuse or extreme cruelty)

Through Employment (immigrant worker, Physicians with National Interest Waiver, immigrant investor)

Special Immigrants

With Refugee or Asylee Status

Victims of Human Trafficking and other Crimes

victims of abuse

Other Categories (visa lottery and under the Cuban Adjustment Act Cuban citizens, the spouse or child of a Cuban citizen, the abused spouse or child of a Cuban citizen).

Once you verify that you are eligible to apply for a Green Card, you must determine what step to take, depending on whether you are outside (consular processing) or inside the United States (adjustment of status).

All these steps are detailed in the USCIS page. Now let’s see the cost of this procedure.

What is the price of the Green Card in the United States?

According to information de USA Marca, for residents of the United States, the price of applying for a Green Card is $1,760 dollars per person.

In the case of those who reside abroad, the cost of requesting a permanent card will be $1,200 dollars.

The media points out that these prices “do not include the mandatory medical examination, the price of which varies depending on the place where it is done.”

These would be all the fees to take into account for applying for a Green Card:

Resident of the United States: family sponsorship form (I-130): $535 dollars, Green Card application form: $1,140 and biometric services (fingerprints and photo): $85. Non-U.S. Residents: Family Sponsorship Form (I-130): $535, Financial Support Form: $120, Department of State Processing: $325, USCIS Immigrant Fee: $220.

The website recommends using the calculator of the Citizenship and Immigration Service so that you know exactly how much your procedures will cost.