Up to 600 euros per person for psychological well-being, for an estimated total of at least 16,000 individuals positively impacted by the incentive, until funds are exhausted. The psychologist bonusstrongly requested by many to help as many people deal with the post-pandemic, attracts the people of Palermo, who then begin to search for the most suitable specialist to obtain psychological support. Even online, where searches have grown by + 855% in the last month on the keyword “psychologist bonus“, And + 60% for the search for” online psychologist “.

What is the psychologist bonus

To act as a thermometer to the reaction of the Palermo al psychologist bonus is Serenis, the platform that supports people in the search for a just and satisfying psychological path by identifying the most appropriate psychotherapist for them, which confirms on the one hand the data relating to the growth of interest, but on the other sends a message, strengthened by the experience in contact with patients: interest in the psychologist bonus it does not always coincide with the awareness necessary to face the path. And this “asymmetry”, especially in the absence of adequate communication accompanying the assignment of Bonuscould cause a waste of resources.

Race to the incentive

In fact, this is a theme that is still under the radar, but it is impossible not to think about it as soon as economic incentives are released: because if it is true that in Italy we have a certain tradition in terms of racing for “bonus”, Even more true is that in our country there are 4.5 million Italians who, despite having a mental distress diagnosed, have no access to therapy. How, then, to make sure that the 16,000 who will access the bonus with those who most could really benefit from the incentive?

“The“ rush to bonus“That can derive from the” free “of the incentive is a risk that, as operators in the sector, we consider, especially looking at the numbers of these first weeks. A “misunderstanding” which, however, can risk compromising the effectiveness of a measure that people (and not operators) really need. This is why we believe that it is essential to combine the economic incentive with an adequate communication and information strategy – explains Silvia Wang, founder of Serenis.it -. In this sense, the psychologist bonus represents an incredible opportunity to make mental health more accessible, reducing barriers at the beginning: a mission that we too, like Serenis, have placed at the center of our project. But that cannot ignore the patient’s awareness and, therefore, correct communication “.

If the “effectiveness” of the psychologist bonus it is therefore in charge of both those who choose to use it and the operators in the sector, and will depend on the ability that the system as a whole – institutions and operators – will have in communicating it effectively, here is the contribution of Serenis.it, with the guidelines and things to know before starting psychotherapy, to seize the opportunities of Psychologist Bonus with awareness:

Pay proper attention to choosing a therapist

Therapists are not all the same, or rather there is no “good” therapist in the absolute sense, because therapy “takes two”. A good patient-therapist relationship is the basis of any effective path, and for this reason it is essential to choose the most suitable professional, based on experience in certain areas, familiarity with certain categories of people but also the affinity of communication. “From this point of view, online therapy, having overcome the constraint of geographical proximity, is able to significantly expand the number of therapists with whom it is possible to come into contact”, explains Silvia Wang.

Think of it as a mid-term commitment, like the gym

It is one of the first recommendations of every coach from the very first entry into the gym: without conviction and perseverance, nothing is achieved. The same goes for a personal growth path. “We consider psychological well-being as physical, not a limited action in time (such as a diet or intense but short exercise), but something constant over the course of life – explains Silvia Wang, who adds – this does not mean that the sessions must last for a lifetime, but, on the contrary, that good psychotherapy can leave us with an approach and tools that in the medium term can also take on a different form, complementary to psychotherapy sessions in the strict sense “.

Involve those closest to you: it will be a team game

The support of trusted family members, partners or friends is critical to the success of a journey, because it is our closest social network that gives us emotional support and confidence in times of change. Often the therapy it carries with it a social stigma that prevents us from talking about it with others; overcoming this prejudice, and involving – naturally to the extent that we deem it appropriate – those closest to us is, on the contrary, an important building block for effective therapy.

Set goals and track your progress

“Why are you here?” This is the question that the first interview with a therapist typically opens with. The reason behind this question is not only to get to know the person in front of you better, but to start defining the contours of the problem and solutions and goals that therapist and patient can define together to evaluate the progress of the relationship. “Monitoring the progress of therapy is an integral part of the process itself – concludes Silvia Wang of Serenis -. The objectives and the way in which to achieve them can change over time, and this is why it is essential to build personalized paths, suitable for every need and stage of life of each person “.