what is the Ramsay Hunt syndrome he suffers from?

While on tour around the world, the husband of Hailey Bieber was forced to cancel his concerts, being unable to move part of his face and therefore to sing. ” I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt, it comes from a virus that attacks the nerves of my ear and my face. “, explained the 28-year-old singer in a video posted on his Instagram account this Friday, June 10, “ I can’t smile from this side, part of my face is paralyzed “.

But what is this disease that Justin Bieber suffers from? Unknown to the general public, this infection is caused by a virus called varicella-zoster, responsible in particular for the two health problems of the same name. In the case of the Canadian artist, it would be an auricular shingles which caused paralysis of the facial nerve. After catching chickenpox, the virus can wake up years later and trigger these types of symptoms. Only five out of a hundred thousand people are affected each year by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, named after the neurologist who discovered it in 1907, which explains why it is so little known.

Also to discover: Here’s how to adopt the trend of colored liner like Hailey Bieber and at only 2.99 euros!

Justin Bieber supported by his wife Hailey Baldwin

After posting the video announcing her illness and the interruption of her Justice World Tour, Selena Gomez’s ex received many messages of support via social networks. His wife, Hailey Bieber, came out of silence in her Instagram story the same day. ” I love you baby “wrote the model with a sad emoji by sharing the video of her man. Justin Bieber, who will certainly have to rest and take care of himself throughout the summer, will undoubtedly be able to count on the love and support of his dear and tender half.