What is the “raspútitsa”?, Putin’s meteorological enemy | International | News

The weather plays a leading role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the expected arrival of the “raspútitsa”, a seasonal phenomenon that turns the mainland into a quagmire unfavorable to the advance of military vehicles.

This Russian word that means “time of bad routes” is a well-known reality in Ukrainein Russia and Belarus, where rising temperatures and melting snow in the spring and heavy rains in the fall translate into several weeks of mud twice a year.

Even before the start of the raspútitsa, images of tanks and Russian military vehicles muddy in Ukraine are already circulating on social networks.

“There have already been many situations where Russian tanks and other vehicles passed through fields and got stuck. The soldiers were forced to abandon them and continue on foot”, Ukrainian military analyst Mikola Beleskov told AFP. “This problem exists and it’s going to get worse,” he adds.

This phenomenon occurs in the famous “black lands” of Ukraine, a type of soil known as “chernozem”, to which this country and the neighboring Russian regions between the Don and Volga rivers owe their agricultural wealth.

Time is not in your favor

More of a century lateron the eastern front of World War II, “large mechanized operations were almost completely paralyzed during the heavy autumn rains or spring thaws because of the famous raspútitsa, the mud from the Russian plains, and resumed in winter when the ground had hardened”, explained historian Laurent Henninger in the French magazine Défense Nationale in 2015.

“It was with the arrival of the winter of 1941 that Hitler was able to launch his great offensive, unsuccessful, destined to take Moscow”, he pointed out in an article on the impact of the climatic factor in wars.

A Nazi German vehicle stuck in the mud. Photo: Internet

In the opposite direction, the raspútitsa stopped the Soviet counteroffensive in 1943.

“Historical Reminderss: the thaw causes a mud season (raspútitsa) that lasts 3-4 weeks, and rises from the south (Crimea) to the north to Belarus in a few days. In 1942 it started on 03/21. In 1943, on 03/18. In 1944, on 03/17″, the military historian Cédric Mas indicated on Twitter.

“Time is not on Putin’s side,” he estimated on Sunday, stressing that, in addition to the sanctions and diplomatic isolation of Russia, “The weather is going to deteriorate soon with the raspútitsa”.

“The beginning of spring is a bad time to conquer Ukraine”, wrote the professor of national security strategy Spencer Meredith in an article published a few days after the start of the invasion for the Modern War Institute of the prestigious US military academy West Point.

ice and more ice

The weather factor adds up against Russia. Photo: AFP

“Normally, by mid-February, the roads are covered in sheets of packed ice and snow, which melt to leave a minefield of potholes,” he says.

This year, according to the latest forecasts, the phenomenon should begin to manifest itself from mid-March.

For the Russian troops, “the situation is going to get worse as the weather warms up and let the rains begin,” says Mikola Beleskov. “They will be found nailed to the ground,” he continues.

The raspútitsa, which “muddies the soil”, “channels the operations through the asphalt of the roads and streets”, indicated last week the military historian Michel Goya in the magazine Le Grand Continent.

This forces the invading forces to advance in convoys on the road axesmore exposed to logistical problems and attacks.

The climatic factor is one of thes main advantages of Ukraine against Russian military superiorityagrees Jason Lyall, a specialist in political violence in civil and conventional wars at the American University of Dartmouth.

The Javelin anti-tank missile launchers, the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, the information campaign on the TikTok social network and the raspútitsa are “the four knights of the Ukrainian army”, Lyall summarized on Twitter. (I)