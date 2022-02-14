What is the real Rome? Mourinho is as wrong as the players of him, and the change of course, once again, is not there | First page

Roma are a team without personality (euphemism …), Mou thundered after the knockout in the Italian Cup at Inter. He publicly criticized the group, pushed them to shake up, vigorously invited them to change their attitude; he used an aggressive strategy, he stopped pampering his players hoping for immediate route change. That in Reggio Emilia, in the home of Sassuolo, there was no. Only a draw back a few seconds from the final whistle, the first of the championship away from the Olympic stadium. AND still anonymous performance, full of things that are not beautiful, especially on a technical level.

OTTOVOLANTE – Rome ahead at sunset in the first fraction with Abraham, cold in making a penalty kick granted by Guida for a touch of the arm by Chiriches on a cross from Vina. For the English (first center in career from 11 meters) goal number 18 this season. Draw at the start of the second half of Sassuolo with an own goal by Smallingthanks to a sensational duck of Rui Patricio. Overtaking signed by Traore, then, with Karsdorp’s colossal sleep. Final draw of Cristante header on corner kick in full recovery and with Sassuolo in ten (Ferrari expelled). Beyond what happened (also) in Reggio Emilia, 35 official matches between the league and cups have not (yet) been enough to reveal the true face of Roma: is it a modest team that is respecting the sad expectations or a medium-strong team that is disappointing? There is no certain answer, it is impossible to establish what the truth is. Mourinho so far he has made a mistake in his choices and strategies like all coaches do, the players – as confirmed in Reggio Emilia – have taken a long, long, too long time to make no sense of the championship. Rome never continues, always at the mercy of itself and its limits. A few flashes, too many empty passages. Technical deficiencies and tactical limitations, at the base. But also an evident personality deficit.

GOOD GAME? – Roma, for example, rarely gave the impression of psychologically dominating the opponent. It has rarely been dominant, has always given hope to everyone, young and old. The square, practically one hundred percent, is on Mourinho’s side. Always. For good and especially for bad. Perhaps because the fans, waiting for a success since 2008, see in Portuguese the only hope for a better world. The numbers, meanwhile, tell us that Roma is an incredibly team still under construction (25 games in the league: 12 wins, 4 draws and nine defeats), and it is not clear whether it is an advantage or a defect directly attributable to the Portuguese coach. Roma, it is said, have never played well, but it remains to be established what it means – in absolute terms – to play well. In football it matters to win, it doesn’t matter how to win. As long as you respect the rules, of course. And if a club hires someone like Mou, they can’t / should never expect a Guardiola game. There can / must be somewhere in between, of course. Without ever forgetting, however, that in reality the “good game” is produced by the players. Which make the fortunes of the coaches, and not vice versa.

Sassuolo-Roma 2-2 (first half 0-1)

Markers: 45 ‘+ 1’ pt Abraham (R, rig.), 2 ‘st Rui Patricio (aut.), 28’ st Traorè (S), 45 ‘+ 4’ st Cristante (R)







Assist: 28 ‘st Berardi (S), 45’ + 4 ‘st Veretout (R)







Sassuolo (4-3-3): Advice; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi (34 ‘st Ayhan), Lopez, Henrique (21’ st Harroui); Berardi (38 ‘st Ceide), Defrel (34’ st Tressoldi), Traorè. Herds Dionisi







Rome (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini (31 ‘st Maitland-Niles), Smalling, Kumbulla; Karsdorp (37 ‘st Perez), Mkhitaryan, Oliveira (23’ st Cristante), Vina (31 ‘st Veretout); Pilgrims; Felix (23 ‘st Shomurodov); Abraham. Herds Mourinho











Referee: Mr. Guide







Ammonites: 18 ‘pt Ferrari (S), 20’ pt Mancini (R), 45 ‘+2’ Berardi (S), 45 ‘+ 2’ Lopez (S), 33 ‘st Ferrari (S), 38’ st Kumbulla ( R)







Expelled: 33 ‘st Ferrari (S)



