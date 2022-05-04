What is the reason for the change to miMovistar just now?

In September 2012, Movistar Fusión was born. That “all-in-one” telecommunications concept proposed a convergent offer in which landline, mobile and internet access were unified on the bill. The project changed the market for telecoms in Spain, but after ten years Telefónica Spain has today presented miMovistar, a radical change in its offer structure that is now committed to customization and modularity.

Goodbye Fusion, hello miMovistar. There were already rumors of changes in the commercial strategy of Telefónica Spain, and now there are modular rates that allow each client to customize the different sections. What do you want little mobile data but football? Go ahead. That you need fiber at full speed and set an alarm at home, but you were already subscribed to Netflix on your own? No problem. Personalization rules.

why the change. Telefónica highlighted in its official announcement how “the consumer is increasingly demanding greater personalization”, and the truth is that the Fusion offer penalized Movistar a lot at this point: it was losing customers because it forced many of them to hire things they did not want .

With this strategy, it is the customers who personalize what they want. The plans are now more flexible and to a certain extent simplify the life of the user, allowing them to contract a perfect offer for each one of them. It remains to be seen if the hiring does not end up being somewhat complex, perhaps for people who may feel confused with so many modules available.





Wait ma’am, there’s still more. This scheme also makes it possible to promote those other services and business branches that are perhaps not so well known and that Telefónica wants to promote. Its business diversification strategy involves having options to contract alarms, private healthcare or cloud gaming through agreements with companies such as Prosegur or Microsoft.

Some of these services use “Movistar” as the first part of their name, which also serves to reinforce that brand: We have Movistar Prosegur Alarmas and Movistar Salud, for example. Soon there will also be other services in this ecosystem: Movistar Money, Home Insurance or Energy will be some of them.

Because right now. The threat posed by the ongoing merger of MásMóvil and Orange is probably one of the reasons why Telefónica has decided to make a move. The truth is that convergent offers have long been a heavy burden for some customers who paid a lot without using the associated services too much. Vodafone already opted for a similar strategy of television packages some time ago, for example.

But wait: will I save money? As the song says, it depends. The customization offered by this new approach can result in savings if we “wasted” previous converged plans. The important thing in this offer is to be honest with our use of that connection, trying to contract only what we are really going to use. There are those who criticize that there are “key” packages such as “Movistar + Esencial” that costs 10 euros and is mandatory (although we don’t enjoy it very much) to be able to watch LaLiga or the Champions League.

Our colleagues at XatakaMóvil have made a comparison with some practical examples and the conclusions are vague: to save you have to make sacrifices in things such as the number of contracted services or download speed.