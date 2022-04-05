What is the recommended physical exercise time according to age? – Health

It is undeniable that physical activity is a tool to control, maintain and improve health and well-being, taking into account among its many benefits: a better cardiopulmonary, muscular, metabolic condition, the strengthening of the immune system, the reduction of the levels of stress and anxiety, among many others.

In fact, physical inactivity was defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the fourth risk factor for noncommunicable diseases.

In the world, one out of four adults and three out of four adolescents (from 11 to 17 years old) do not meet the global recommendations regarding physical activity established by the WHO and Colombia is no exception, with the aggravating circumstance that while the percentage of deaths attributable to sedentary lifestyle on the planet is 9 percent, in the country that figure rises to 12 percent.

In addition, it is estimated that the death of more than 5 million people could be avoided in the world if the general population complied with the recommendations for physical activity. In Colombia, only one in two adults, one in seven adolescents and one in four children and schoolchildren meet the physical activity recommendations.

Within the framework of World Physical Activity Day, which is commemorated on April 6, Iván Darío Escobar, endocrinologist, coordinator of the Colombian Network of Physical Activity, assures that “It is as serious not to do physical activity as it is to remain sedentary all day. A person who performs one hour of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity daily erases the benefits of this activity if they then sit down to work continuously on their computer for 8 to 10 hours straight.



For this reason, the recommendation is that, in addition to the physical activity session, during the day, every one to two hours, people stand up and do some activity for 5 to 10 minutes; for example, going up and down stairs, dancing to a couple of songs, stretching, or walking.

Active breaks with short exercise and stretching routines contribute to the well-being of workers.

Regarding sedentary behaviors, in Colombia around 2 out of 3 children, 3 out of 4 adolescents and 3 out of 5 adults spend more than two hours in front of screens (TV, computer, cell phone, video games, etc.). “It is very important to instill in children the habit of physical activity and sports, children do not learn by what they are ordered, but by the example that their parents give them”Escobar emphasizes.

The recommended time

Specialists recommend that the preschool population, that is, children between 3 and 5 years old, should perform at least 180 minutes of physical activity of any intensity, including active play, per day, while in the age group between 6 and 17 years old said suggestion is 60 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise daily at least 3 days a week, including activities that strengthen muscles and bones.

On the other hand, experts advise that for adults between 18 and 64 years of age, this practice should be extended to 150 minutes per week with moderate intensity, or 75 minutes per week with vigorous intensity, in addition to practicing at least two days. muscle strengthening exercises, since muscle mass decreases with age and lack of movement can atrophy these organs.

Indeed, it is worth mentioning that there are studies that suggest that a person who performs regular physical activity can live three years longer than sedentary people.

In addition, physical activity brings benefits for the environment to the extent that those who travel by bicycle or on foot to their work sites avoid the use of polluting vehicles.

Global plan against sedentary lifestyle

The Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018-2030 set a goal of reducing physical inactivity by 15 percent by 2030 in adults and adolescents.

To meet this objective, it is necessary for physical activity to be integrated into the environments in which people live and in this way efforts are added to generate greater education, awareness and opportunities for the regular practice of physical activity and the reduction of sedentary behaviors .

This April 6, the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Health and the Colombian Network of Physical Activity invite the entire population to connect to the social networks of these entities at 10 in the morning to exercise from home.

