What is the relationship between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski

Since appearing in front of the cameras several years ago, Brad Pitt He became one of the most beautiful men in the world. Although he is the owner of a huge talent, his beauty has always caught the attention of the audience during his movies or events in which he participates.

Over the years, the actor was related to different stars. However, his heart only belonged to Jennifer Aniston; with whom he married, divorced and ended up being a great friend. Then Angelina Joliewho became the woman of his life and who later became his rival.

In recent days, the interpreter began to be related to Emily Ratajkowski. Since the rumors began to circulate all over the internet, many people are wondering what kind of relationship do you have: Are they friends, a couple or just acquaintances?

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski, two stars who are attracting attention.

All about the relationship between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski

If you don’t know Emily Ratajkowski, we tell you very briefly who he is. She is a model and actress, who is also known under the nickname of Emrata. Because she is the owner of an extraordinary beauty, we have seen her pose for different brands. At the same time, she also opted for her role as an interpreter and participated in some films: such as gone girl beside Ben Affleck.

Recently, she became the author of the best-selling book, My Body. Because she has millions of followers on her social networks, she takes the opportunity to make her opinions known and carry out an intense campaign for women’s rights. She became the mother of a boy, whom she named sylvester apollo. I was raising the little boy with Sebastian Bear-McClard, who was her husband to star in rumors of infidelity. In June of this year, various portals announced that the two had parted ways.

“They broke up recently. It was a decision of Emily. She is fine. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” a close source had pointed out. The separation rumors began when the model appeared without her engagement ring, and intensified when on July 4 they enjoyed the celebration separately: she with her child, and he surrounded by women.

That is how Brad Pitt enter the field. For some time now, the actor has been enjoying being single. According to the magazine People, the star has a large group of “artistic” friends in Los Angeles with whom he meets regularly and always enjoys his free time. Apparently, within this circle is the model.

The linking rumors began on August 11, when DeuxMoi uploaded a story to Instagram where he claimed that the actor had been having dinner with a model. At the same time, he claimed that it was a girl who had been in the news because of her recent divorce.

Emily Ratajkowski is fully enjoying her single life.

Later, the portal also published a post on Reddit with more information. There they explained that both they had gathered for dinner in a private room from a restaurant in Paris, where they were said to have spent several hours together. A few days later, the account confidently stated that it was the famous model and actress: “I’m pretty sure she (Emily Ratajkowski) is dating Brad“.

Of course, neither the interpreter nor the model commented on it. Thus, it is unknown if the relationship What unites them is a simple friendship or if they are really betting on a new romance.

