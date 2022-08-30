What is the relationship between Daenerys and Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of The Dragon?

Two weeks have passed since the premiere of the long-awaited series House of The Dragonthe story that will explain the origins of the family Targaryens and the reason for his destiny in Game of Thrones. At the moment two episodes have been published and they have not disappointed the millions of fans of the story created by George R.R. Martin and produced by entertainment giant HBO.

So far one of the characters that has attracted the most attention is that of Rhaenyra Targaryenswho has quickly been found to be related to the young Daenerys that gave so much to talk about in GOT. Well, much has already been said that the events of this prequel take place 172 years before the appearance of “The Mother of Dragons”, so it is not very difficult to guess that it is a relative in the descending line of the character. played by Emilia Clarke.

Rhaenyra Targaryen Photo: IG houseofthedragon

How are Daenerys and Rhaenyra Targaryen related?

The experts in the books have not stopped and through social networks they have unraveled, well let’s start by mentioning that the three Targaryens (that we have seen so far in the new story) are separated by eight generations that the “breaker of chains” . The King Viserys Ihis brother Demon Y Rhaenyra they have a very important and complex family entanglement to understand.

Let’s get started, here’s a spoilerswhich many already know, Daemon and Rhaenyra end up romantically relating, they are the parents of Viserys II, father of Aegon IV who came to occupy the “Iron Throne”, then his son Daeron II had the same fate, just like his offspring Maekar I who had Aegon V, who succeeded him in the reign of Jaehaerys II, to leave power to Aerys II the “Mad King” and father of Daenerys.

Thus, seven generations passed between the two, so Rhaenyra would be Daenerys’s seventh-line grandmother.

Daenerys is the seventh-line granddaughter of Rhaenyra Photo: IG gameofthrones

Books by George R. R. Martin

“A Song of Ice and Fire” is the name of the series of novels that have been used to take to the screen and succeed in a big way, it should be mentioned that George RR Martin is also the author of children’s books, stories and horror. From the series that gave rise to Game of Thrones, titles such as: Game of Thrones (nineteen ninety six), Clash of Kings (1998), storm of swords (2000), Feast for Crows (2005), dance of dragons (2011); As if that were not enough, they are expected to arrive winter winds Y spring dream which would put an end to the millionaire saga.

