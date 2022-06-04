What is the relationship between Dakota Johnson and Stella, the daughter of Antonio Banderas

Though dakota johnson rose to fame with 50 shades of gray, the truth is that she was always known in the world of entertainment. This is because it is the result of a relationship between two celebrities: Melanie Griffith Y don johnson.

Since she was little she knew what it meant to be a Hollywood star and to be surrounded by important celebrities in her daily life. One of the actors who played an important role in her life was Antonio Banderas.

On more than one occasion, the actress was very grateful for all the love she gave her since she was little. She was also very close to Stella, the daughter of this famous actor. Is this approach due to the fact that there is a family bond that unites them or are they just friends?

The relationship between Dakota Johnson and Stella, the daughter of Antonio Banderas.

Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas: A love and complicity that remains in force

In 1996, Melanie Griffith Y Antonio Banderas They decided to take their relationship to a higher step. In this way, the couple went through the altar and said “yes, I want” in front of their loved ones. At that time, the actress already had two children from another relationship: alexander bauer Y dakota johnson.

the protagonist of 50 shades of gray He was only six years old when the Spanish actor joined his life, and became his second father for two decades. Therefore, the relationship between the two was always beautiful.

Related news

Despite the fact that the marriage made the decision to separate, this did not prevent the actor from continuing to be present in the lives of his false children. So much so, that currently Dakota keeps calling him “Dad” and considers him one of the most important men in her life.

During all the time that Flags had an affair with Griffithnot only strengthened their connection with the actress’s children, but they also became parents of a girl named Stella Banderas. From the moment the girl came into the life of Johnson, both became inseparable. Despite the fact that there are several years of difference between them, the connection became unbreakable and the complicity is getting stronger.

Dakota and Stella when they were little.

When her little sister came into the world, dakota johnson he was only seven years old. However, from that moment on, she knew very well that she was going to have to take care of the girl and be a great example. This love between sisters is still present today. Although both maintain a low-key life, many images have come to light where they walk quietly down the street and share small moments that are part of their lives.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!