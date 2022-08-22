What is the relationship between emotions and healthy food?

Question: I need to lose weight due to heart problems and high blood pressure, but I have been on many diets without any lasting results. I am 53 years old and have a somewhat complicated life. I would greatly appreciate your opinion. Lionel J. Coruchi, La Plata

Everyone needs to eat to live: without eating properly or without eating healthy and varied foods, it is not possible to have physical and mental health.

But eating is not just ingesting food but is interwoven with emotional life. For example, when a baby is breastfed, he not only receives milk: he also notices that the unpleasant sensation of hunger disappears, feels a warm contact with his mother, perceives words, looks, smiles, kisses, pampering and attention.

in social life there is the association between “celebrate, eat and drink”, easy to check in shared dinners with couples or friends, at baptism, communion or wedding banquets, at business lunches, anniversaries, farewells, closing conferences, business closings.

much more than food

Nevertheless, It is not the same to share an exquisite meal with someone unbearable than a simple meal with another pleasant one. (Hence the saying “With you, bread and onion.”)

Just as eating implies multiple meanings beyond the nutritional, the same goes for not eating. Since ever, all societies have had definite prohibitions regarding the intake of certain foods and/or on certain dates, mostly of religious origin.

Thus, Buddhists can only eat fish but no animal meat; Hindus are forbidden to eat beef; the Jews, pork. Also fasting is present in almost all religions whose purpose is penancethe sacrifice or the express rejection for the material.







At present, religious criteria are added to other values ​​imposed by society, which have marked influence on the minds of certain people and it is at this time that eating disorders are more prevalent (obesity, anorexia nervosa, bulimia and others not well specified).

Probably also due to the design of mental schemes related to body aesthetics and the search for social acceptance through a physical modelwhich are combined with emotional conflicts.

It can be stated that as long as the latter remain unresolved, denied or hidden, the feeding process will be seriously compromised. Hence the frequent failure of the most varied diets.

wrong nutrition alters the hormonal functioning of the body and the brain producing affective disorders, anxiety, obsessive thoughts, compulsive behaviors. And the reverse is also valid.

For many, food is a bad relief for anxiety, depression, shame or guilt; for others, food is a symbol of the love they lack and for some food is the nutrition necessary to live and be healthy.

The more emotional an individual is, the greater lack of control they will have in the quantity and frequency of their meals.Therefore, eating well or badly will ultimately be the result of emotional or unconscious meanings that are always very present and active and must be addressed.

