What is the relationship between Meghan Markle and Scarlett Johansson

Meghan Markle41 years old, and Scarlett Johnson, 37, are two well-known actresses in the Hollywood industry, but few know that they have a past in common. The Duchess of Sussex has been away from the cameras for a long time, but she does not rule out playing a role again at some point in her life.

Both of them have a passion for production in their family: the father of Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle, is a retired cinematographer, so the former actress spent her childhood on the floor of “Married… with Children” and “General Hospital.” The man even went on to win two Emmy Awards, in 1975 and in 2011.

On the other hand, Scarlett Johnsson’s paternal grandfather, Ejner Johansson, was a Swedish screenwriter and film director, while her mother, Melanie Sloan, worked as a producer. The actress grew up in a cinephile family, as she described them, which is why her sister Vanessa also dedicated herself to acting.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane. Source: Suits.

Scarlett Johansson was born in Manhattan, New York, but as soon as he was born his parents moved to California, specifically to Los Angeles, where he was born Meghan Markle. Both coincided in the preschool of the Little Red School House, coinciding in the same class and acting together in the children’s play “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”.

However, this was the only contact they had since they later went to different institutions and did not cross paths again. Today they are not friends nor do they have a bond, but they may have many acquaintances in common for their acting work.

Meghan Markle She spent many years as a television actress, beginning with small roles in “CSI: NY”, “90210” and “The League”. The most important work of hers and that launched her to world fame was the character of Rachel Zane that she played in “Suits”, a series that she left to marry Prince Harry.

On your side, Scarlett Johansson turned to the cinema: his first film, “A Boy Called North”, was released in 1994 and over the years hits came such as “Lost in Translation”, “Match Point”, “The Other Bolena”, “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and “Story of a marriage”. In addition, a few years ago she signed a contract with Marvel to play Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in her films.

can you imagine Scarlett Johansson Y Meghan Markle acting together?