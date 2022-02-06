what is the relationship between the crisis in the country and cryptocurrencies

Kazakhstan and Bitcoin: what link can there be? What is the relationship between the Central Asian country recently the scene of popular uprisings against the economic-financial crisis, and the cryptocurrency that has been making a name for itself in recent times?

The relationship is there, and also close, and we somehow announced it to you in an article of last December 1st.

The crux of the matter lies in the so-called cryptocurrency mining. In Kazakhstan, the companies that deal with Bitcoin have in fact multiplied exponentially in recent times. And this meant a huge energy consumption. From there, the crisis that brought the country to its knees would have arisen.

So why in these hours the newspapers are talking about an inverted cause-effect relationship? Rather than explaining why Bitcoin caused the crisis in Kazakhstan, they illustrate how the Kazakh crisis has produced the collapse in the value of Bitcoins.

Let us try to clarify, reordering the complex question chronologically.

Kazakhstan and Bitcoin: the migration of companies

The first chapter of the story took place in the summer. When the government of China imposed a squeeze on those who operate in cryptocurrencies. In fact, about 65% of the cryptocurrency miners were in China. But Beijing considers Bitcoin and the like as assets that are still not very regulated, therefore often used in the black market, for money laundering, in gambling. And even in arms smuggling and drug trafficking.

Given the difficulties encountered in China, the miners have therefore decided to move en masse. And where did they emigrate? Well: largely in neighboring Kazakhstan, which has multiplied its hashrate level in Bitcoin production six times, from 1.4 to 8.2%, making it the third largest country globally.

We remember that the hashrate is, in short, the unit of measurement that indicates the processing power of the Bitcoin network. Miners to mine Bitcoins use hardware with a certain power and speed of calculation. The more power and speed, the less time it takes for the miner to send the correct code and mine Bitcoin. Because every extraction goes through complex calculations.

So imagine what the consumption of a huge shed could be. Which houses not only hundreds of computers capable of rapidly processing complex algorithms, but as many fans that must cool the machines.

The International Energy Agency has calculated that these operations, globally, produce 36 million tons of C02, since many grids are powered by coal or gas plants.

Kazakhstan: cryptocurrency mining sheds

Why Kazakhstan

But why did the bulk of the companies operating in cryptocurrencies move to Kazakhstan? Because, as Bloomberg explained, the cost of electricity in the Central Asian country is particularly low.

And here is a huge migration of companies in the sector. According to the Financial Times, as many as 88,000 companies landed in the former Soviet republic over the course of 2021.

The rise in energy prices

Such a massive shift of mining companies has inevitably resulted in extra energy consumption. To give an idea, the activities of all the companies in the world that operate in cryptocurrencies develop an overall consumption equal to that of Poland or Argentina.

Well: the extraordinary energy consumption has increased the demand by more than 8%. Here is so that the country’s distribution network went haywire. And several interruptions were necessary.

The government has also intervened by taxing companies that mine cryptocurrencies. But the measure was not enough: the unusual demand for energy has caused the prices of hydrocarbons to rise. The LPG doubled, and in the meantime the local currency plummeted.

The economic crisis gave rise to unrest that broke out in the first days of the year in several cities of the country.

From Bitcoin to Kazakhstan. And return

So far, therefore, we have seen how the overproduction of Bitcoin in Kazakhstan has caused the current crisis.

But there is an opposite side to the question, which is worth considering. Due to the increasingly acute crisis, the government of the Asian country has decided to cut off Internet connectionsto prevent demonstrators from both organizing the riots and disseminating images and videos of the protests.

However, this disruption obviously had profound repercussions on cryptocurrency mining companies. And now Bitcoin has lost 8% of its value, reaching 36 thousand dollars. It hasn’t happened since September last year.

The contributing causes of the Kazakh crisis

Kazakhstan isn’t on its knees just because of Bitcoin.

It should be remembered that the crisis also has social and political reasons. The figure targeted by the rioters is former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who had created an authoritarian regime. Nazarbayev, in power since 1990, resigned in 2019 in favor of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, but retained a leadership role on the National Security Council.