What is the relationship of cancer with diabetes and your diet? Expert answers these questions

The month of october It is the moment in which we take advantage, worldwide, to raise awareness about one of the diseases that has caused the greatest mortality in the world population. We also know that women living with diabetes they have up to a 23% higher chance of developing breast cancer and a 38% higher risk of dying because of this disease compared to those women who do not live with diabetes.

Nevertheless, it has not been possible to clearly determine if diabetes is the origin of developing breast cancer in this relationship. In this regard, comments Arlette Ramírez, nutritionist and diabetes educator of BD Ultra-Fine: “It doesn’t matter if you have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, because that doesn’t affect your chances of developing breast cancer. Live with

diabetes does increase the chances, it is in the risk of dying from this type of cancer if the glycemic levels in the blood are not under adequate control”.

Roughly, the relationship between both diseases is due to the fact that chronic hyperglycemia contributes directly or indirectly to the proliferation of cancer cells, apoptosis (destruction or cell death programmed by the same organism in order to control its development and growth) and metastasis (spread of a cancerous focus to an organ other than the one in which it started). For this reason, the expert highlights the importance of having a timely diagnosis of diabetes and thus reduce the probability of complications that aggravate the patient’s health status.

It is necessary to resort to losbde diabetes: healthy and balanced diet, physical activation (as far as possible) and pharmacological treatment, where early insulinization will help achieve control goals. For this reason, it is important to follow an adequate eating plan, healthy and scheduled meals, keep glucose levels balanced, in addition to providing the necessary nutrients during cancer treatment.

For both situations, combined or not, it is essential to maintain a healthy weight and stay as well nourished as possible. Arlette Ramírez makes the following general recommendations (without losing sight of the necessary medical supervision and the nutritional requirements of each person):

1. It is favorable that daily diet is varied to obtain various types of nutrients constantly. Balance according to each individual requirement all food groups.

two. To integrate high fiber foods, for example, in fruits: peeled apple, strawberriesraspberriespear, bananas. In the vegetables: boiled peas, raw carrot, boiled broccoli, baked potato with skin.

3. can be included minerals As the calcium through products non-fat dairy (or low fat), sardinesvegetables of dark green leaf Y broccoli. Potassium is found in bananastomato, spinach, walnuts and melon.

4. Vitamins as we can get the A from carrots, milk Y eggs. The vitamin C of citric fruits like oranges, tangerinesgrapefruits, lemons, strawberries, kiwis and also peppers (red or green) and broccoli. Vitamin E is found in the avocadoseeds, spinachnuts and dark green leafy vegetables.

5. The prickly pear is a super food, which in addition to being tasty and versatile, is rich in vitamins (such as A, complex B and C)minerals (such as iron, sodium, magnesium, potassium), and fiber.

6. To choose lean meats, as they are low fat. The most recommended ways of cooking them are roasted or baked, avoiding frying as much as possible. It is recommended to moderate amounts and frequency of consumption in pork, beef, lamb and veal, since, even being lean cuts, they contain higher levels of cholesterol and fat.

7. Chicken breast provides large amounts of protein and it is low in fat, plus it can be prepared in many ways to give variety to the diet. Avoid frying it.

8. fatty fish such as tuna and salmon are a excellent source of omega-3. It is recommended to be baked, roasted or steamed. Fresh fish is recognized by its light color, clean smell and firm flesh with some elasticity. If you choose canned, make sure they are low in sodium.

9. Fkidney beans, chickpeas, lentils Y nuts such as walnuts, pistachios, almonds or hazelnuts are sources of protein that do not come from meat.

10. A Proper hydration is essential. drink from 1.5 to 2 liters of water daily, or what the body needs. Serums or some other type of support may be needed that only experts can indicate.

11. The support of supplements or food supplements may be required in case of not receiving sufficient quantities of vitamins, minerals, proteinyes, etc. through food only.