Health

What is the relationship of cancer with diabetes and your diet? Expert answers these questions

The month of october It is the moment in which we take advantage, worldwide, to raise awareness about one of the diseases that has caused the greatest mortality in the world population. We also know that women living with diabetes they have up to a 23% higher chance of developing breast cancer and a 38% higher risk of dying because of this disease compared to those women who do not live with diabetes.

Nevertheless, it has not been possible to clearly determine if diabetes is the origin of developing breast cancer in this relationship. In this regard, comments Arlette Ramírez, nutritionist and diabetes educator of BD Ultra-Fine: “It doesn’t matter if you have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, because that doesn’t affect your chances of developing breast cancer. Live with
diabetes does increase the chances, it is in the risk of dying from this type of cancer if the glycemic levels in the blood are not under adequate control”.

